Maxine Waters Proclaims ‘God is on Our Side,’ Calls for Violence Against Cabinet Members

By Jack Davis
June 25, 2018 at 9:52am

Congresswoman Maxine Waters took her unrelenting opposition to President Donald Trump to new levels Saturday by claiming that God is on the side of any who drive an administration official out of a public place.

The California Democrat spoke at a “Keep Families Together” rally Saturday, one day after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was refused service at a Virginia restaurant by its anti-Trump owner.

Waters said the time had come to keep up the pressure on Trump’s top aides.

“Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,’” Watters said, referring to incidents in which protesters targeted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

“We’re gonna win this battle,” Waters said, “Because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the Bible.”

Waters then revealed her biblical understanding.

“God is on our side. On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable. On the side of understanding that if we can’t protect the children, we can’t protect anybody,” she said, according to The Daily Caller.

Waters continued her calls for impeaching Trump, and said that Americans should harass Trump’s cabinet officials.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” she said.

Drowning every member of the administration in hate might sound good to Waters, but Meghan McCain, the daughter of Trump foe Sen. John McCain, thought different.

“This is absolutely insane — and extremely dangerous,” McCain tweeted. “My father-in-law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the ‘when they go low, we go high’ lip service.”

Others also said Waters crossed a line.

Waters indicated that her goal is to have Cabinet officials quit by having them tell the president, “No, I can’t hang with you. This is wrong, this is unconscionable,” Waters said, Fox News reported.

Waters said she will keep fighting Trump.

“Mr. President: We will see you everyday, every hour of the day, wherever you are, to let you know you cannot get away with this,” she said, according to Time.

“History is not going to be kind to this administration,” she said. “But we want history to report that we stood up. That we pushed back. That we fought. That we did not consider ourselves victims to this president.”

