Chicago Bulls Fire Christian Player for Daring to Call Out NBA Pride Month as Celebration of 'Unrighteousness'

Jaden Ivey is out of a job with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls because the guard is a Christian.

Oh, sure, that’s not the reason that was given. Ivey, the Bulls said in a statement, was waived Monday “due to conduct detrimental to the team.”

That conduct? Effectively speaking up for his personal beliefs.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the decision to waive Ivey with eight games to go in the regular season — and the team eliminated from postseason contention — came after he made comments on social media condemning corporate America’s enforced embrace of homosexuality and transgenderism, particularly during “pride” month.

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim ‘pride’ month and the NBA does too,” Ivey said on social media.

“They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.'”

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are waiving Jaden Ivey after he spoke out against the NBA for promoting ‘Pride Month’ and unrighteousness, according to ESPN. Ivey recently announced that he was alive in Christ. “They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA. They show it to the world. They… pic.twitter.com/1kxiL36ygn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2026

Head coach Billy Donovan, whose complete lack of success — and lack of accountability from ownership for that lack of success — since taking the job in 2020 is indicative of how the Bulls have no serious level of expectations or standards for the franchise, said Ivey was waived because “there’s a certain level of expectations and standards that are here.”

“We have people from all walks of life working in the building and players from all different walks of life, so the first thing is [that] everybody comes with their own personal experiences, right? But we have to all be professional. There has to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and be accountable to those standards,” Donovan said.

Yeah, just don’t be from the practicing Christian walk of life and decide to talk about it, else you won’t be working in the building.

According to the Sun-Times, a source told them “it wasn’t just Ivey’s opinions on the LGBTQ issue but an accumulation of posts and comments that started last month.”

“In the last few weeks, Ivey started taking to his social-media account to preach to people about his beliefs and condemn those he thought weren’t ‘saved,'” the Sun-Times reported.

“Monday proved to be the final straw, with the Bulls being of the opinion that Ivey’s behavior was spiraling.”

“I’m not a doctor, but I would say mental health is a real issue. I’m not saying there are mental-health issues [with Ivey], but I do know from my standpoint as a coach there is a lot these guys have [to deal with],” Donovan said when asked about potential mental health concerns.

However, it’s worth noting that with his previous team, the Detroit Pistons, Ivey also had a reputation as being open with his faith, so the idea that this was “spiraling” doesn’t exactly hold water. And even if he were, would someone with mental health issues who wasn’t a Christian be waived? Of course not — because the executives who did it would be chased out by woke mental health advocates.

It’s worth adding a caveat here: Ivey, who was the No. 5 draft pick in 2022 for the Pistons out of Purdue University, has always been seen as a bit of a disappointment because of his injury issues. Aside from his rookie year in Detroit, he’s never started more than 70 games, and his starts have diminished year by year.

He only played in four games for the Bulls after a one-sided trade with the Pistons — which many cynics believed was an attempt to tank this year’s team to improve their chances in an extremely deep draft — before his knee issues got him shut down. What they got in return from Detroit was mostly damaged goods, and for a reason.

Donovan told the media that “there was some hope that he would be a guy that would be here [for the] long term, quite honestly” — which is more proof for my personal theory that whenever someone uses the words “honestly” or “to tell you the truth” to qualify a statement, they are doing neither.

However, let’s even assume that’s the case. What does it say that the reason behind waiving someone now so that you don’t have to make a decision on them later is because they said something that every Christian who believes the Bible is the authoritative word of God would say?

A sin is a sin is a sin. Homosexuality is still a sin, like it or not. Pride, meanwhile, is the granddaddy of all sins. And saying that got Jaden Ivey waived, which is prima facie discrimination.

Even if you don’t sue, stand strong, Jaden. You will have eternal rewards for persevering and overcoming.

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