Chicago Police Union Announces Vote of No Confidence for Top Prosecutor over Jussie Smollett Case

A Chicago police union demanded Thursday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx resign after prosecutors dropped charges against actor and alleged hate crime hoax perpetrator Jussie Smollett.

Duane Mellema, head of the North Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police, said the chiefs voted unanimously Tuesday to declare they had “no confidence” in Foxx, reported The Chicago Sun-Times.

His organization represents more than 30 departments.

“The abrupt dropping of the 16 indictments against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett during an unannounced court hearing on March 26, 2019, is the latest and most egregious example of the failure by you and your staff to hold offenders accountable,” Mellema wrote in the letter.

The Smollett case did not start the discontent for the police chiefs but instead became a symbol of the problems they had with Foxx.

“Our officers must explain your decisions not to prosecute to our local victims,” Mellema said.

He also called the Smollett case “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Foxx’s office responded by saying the police chiefs were resistant to the way her office prioritizes resources to fight crime.

Chicago police chiefs were not only angered that charges against Smollett were dropped but that Foxx’s office did not notify them, according to Townhall.com.

Many of them are also upset Foxx’s office does not necessarily prosecute people charged for shoplifting or marijuana-related crimes, reported The Chicago Sun-Times.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police joined a group of protesters in Chicago on Monday over the decision to drop charges against Smollett.

