Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

Fans of Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — professionally known as Chance the Rapper — were surprised to see four new singles released by the famous artist on all streaming platforms on Wednesday evening — “Work Out,” “Wala Cam,” “65th and Ingleside” and “I Might Need Security.”

Chance further surprised his listeners when he released big news within the lyrics of “I Might Need Security,” revealing that “(he) bought the Chicagoist.”

According to the LA Times, Chance has acquired this “Chicago-based news, food and culture website, which has existed only in archive form since being shut down by its former owner.”

The Chicagoist’s assets were previously owned by WYNC — a public radio station. WYNC confirmed via Twitter that the acquisition was made through Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC — a new company.

It’s official, @ChancetheRapper has acquired the @Chicagoist from WNYC. Hear it from him in his new song “I Might Need Security.” https://t.co/dIDLXENszk — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) July 19, 2018

TRENDING: Democrats Subpoena Helsinki Translator To ‘Find Out What Was Said’ to Putin

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment. WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the ‘ist’ brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site,” Chance said in the statement.

According to the statement, Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC is “a company formed by Chance the Rapper to promote hyper local investigative journalism, diversity and representation for people of color in media spaces.”

“We are delighted that the Chicagoist assets are finding a new home in the hands of a proud Chicagoan,” Laura Walker, New York Public Radio president and CEO, said in the statement.

Chance has readily admitted that he has deeper motivations in taking over the Chicagoist.

Do you commend Chance the Rapper for his philanthropy in Chicago? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

He has been particularly outspoken about his dissatisfaction with the liberal Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel’s work and lack of wisdom for what is best for Chicago.

According to The Daily Caller, Chance openly objects to Emanuel’s “$95 million police training program” that Emanuel implemented as a result of police brutality.

Chance believes the program has encouraged police brutality.

In “I Might Need Security,” he openly calls for Rahm’s resignation:

“And Rahm, you done. I’m expectin’ resignation … an open investigation on all of these paid vacations for murderers.”

RELATED: Anti-Violence Protesters Plan To Shut Down Major Chicago Freeway

Emanuel isn’t a fan of Chance the Rapper, either. When Chance provided advice to the city council on how to best spend their money, the mayor left the room.

Chance, a Chicago-native, has been openly involved in Chicago philanthropy and public policy throughout the years.

In 2017, Chance met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to discuss Chicago public schools and finances. When he was dissatisfied with the results, he donated $1 million from his own ticket sales to fund the cause.

Chance also created a successful youth program called SocialWorks.

The successful and outspoken rapper has also encouraged voting throughout the years and has used his fame and success to lobby for how he believes money should be spent in Chicago to improve the city’s streets.

“I look forward to re-launching (the Chicagoist) and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content,” he said in the statement.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.