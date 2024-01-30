Chiefs Stand-Out Defensive End Suffers Torn ACL, Handing Team Critical Loss Heading into Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs had an up-and-down season that saw them reach a second straight Super Bowl by the skin of their teeth.
But during Sunday’s AFC championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team lost star defensive end Charles Omenihu for the remainder of the season.
Omenihu was an impact player during the team’s regular season and playoff games.
In Sunday’s game at Baltimore, the 26-year-old stripped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of the ball in the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory.
A few plays later, he left the game with an injury and did not return.
The NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Monday that Omenihu tore his ACL during the game.
#Chiefs Charles Omenihu was optimistic last night as were the #chiefs about his knee injury. But Omenihu did tear his ACL per source. He’s been a big part of KC’s defense and is now done. Brutal blow.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2024
— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 29, 2024
The rising star recorded 28 total tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games played this season, according to ESPN.
Omenihu played in college at the University of Texas and was named the Big 12’s defensive lineman of the year in 2018.
The Houston Texans selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.
He played his first three seasons with the team before he landed with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Last year with the 49ers, Omenihu played in 17 games and recorded 20 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Omenihu appeared excited after Sunday’s game to play for a league title, even after his unfortunate injury.
More from #Chiefs Charles Omenihu: “I wish I would’ve been able to finish the game out but I made a play to help the team…” @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/DS5FKfClV7
— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 29, 2024
Charles Omenihu: “I’ll be ready.” To play in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/W70BFzSW9r
— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 28, 2024
The Rowlett, Texas, native will miss the opportunity to play against his former team in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.
Omenihu posted about his game status online late Monday night and shared some Scripture, noting, “God makes no mistakes.”
Thank you all for the support. God makes no mistakes. We were all a witness to my adversity earlier this year, and I came back better than ever. I promise it will be no different this time. Football, 90 will see you again till then much love to everyone and God bless.🫶🏾🐍 pic.twitter.com/8CgU10Cf2c
— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 30, 2024
He added, “We were all a witness to my adversity earlier this year, and I came back better than ever. I promise it will be no different this time. Football, 90 will see you again till then much love to everyone and God bless.”
