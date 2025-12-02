Chilling Video: Mark Kelly Betrays Dems' Plan to Destroy Servicemen Who Obeyed Trump Once They Return to Power

In case you had any difficulty figuring out what the video from the “Seditious Six” was about, leave it to the other Stephen Miller to explicate it.

I’m not talking about the White House adviser, but Stephen L. Miller, the conservative writer and pundit. After the video from six Democratic politicians in which they cautioned that service members shouldn’t obey what they termed “illegal orders” — without any discussion of what those orders might possibly be, or if they exist — Miller predicted that what they were basically saying was that you shouldn’t obey any orders that might feel Trumpian in nature because they might decide they were illegal down the line.

For those of you who forgot about the “Seditious Six” and their one-hit wonder, “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” here’s a little trip down memory lane:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Anyhow, this group of people stated that they didn’t have any evidence of an illegal order — but that, you know, it could hypothetically exist, and the real villain was President Trump for calling seditious conspiracy out for what it was.

On Thursday, President Trump called for my death. The response to this violence and lawlessness from my Republican colleagues? Crickets. pic.twitter.com/OY5yolgrnX — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) November 22, 2025

Here is where Miller enters the picture, with a prediction based on the yee-haw reaction of Democrats at a supposed crime on the part of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, with respect to orders the media claims he gave for a second attack against narco-terrorists the military neutralized in the Caribbean.

I’m sure this message will go over gangbusters with military members, Eugene. Keep it up. You’re doing great. https://t.co/H7hjsXSc7r — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2025

“If you’ve been paying attention to this, what they are doing is going from ‘don’t follow illegal orders’ to ‘we will decide which orders are illegal when we’re back in charge so you better just not follow any of Trump’s orders, or else you might be prosecuted,'” Miller wrote on Saturday. “Another fun barrier broken by the norms crowd.”

If you’ve been paying attention to this, what they are doing is going from “don’t follow illegal orders” to “we will decide which orders are illegal when we’re back in charge so you better just not follow any of Trump’s orders, or else you might be prosecuted.” Another fun… https://t.co/cp3Bx1oJRA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2025

It took a little over 24 hours for one of the “Seditious Six,” Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly to say this himself, in slightly different words, on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Kelly on illegal orders, first off: “It’s a tremendous amount of burden on officers in the military. But that is their responsibility. And they can figure it out. You know, a reasonable person can tell something that is legal and something that is illegal.”

Then, Kelly on the purported drug boat orders: “Well, the difference between the initial strike and what is being reported, you know, as a second strike, and those things are different — I think this administration has tied themselves in knots, the explanations that we have received on how this is all legal. And I was saying weeks ago, my concern is with the service members, that they’re going to — we’re going to put these individuals in a really, really tough decision — tough place. And, you know, they may find out, you know, down the road, that they did something that is illegal. It is not fair to them. That’s why we need presidents and secretary of Defense who understand the Constitution, who understand the rule of law, and have more respect for the Constitution, and the country, and service members than the whims of a president.” [Emphasis ours.]

So someone knows what is legal or what is not, but these people “may find out, you know, down the road, that they did something that is illegal.” A reasonable person’s translation of this: “Don’t say we didn’t warn you! We’ll get into power someday too, y’know!”

Assuming that something dumb didn’t just drop out of the Arizona senator’s mouth — and this isn’t out of the realm of possibility, obviously, for those who’ve paid close attention to his career trajectory — and what he’s trying to do here is terrify every single service member into disobedience by saying that it’s okay for them to disobey orders they don’t agree with.

Forget the fact that the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel advised the Department of Defense that targeting narco-terrorists’ drug boats was entirely legal. The way to effectuate any sort of legitimate challenge to this, if you don’t believe it’s legit, is to go after those that gave the orders or reached this determination, not through terrorizing every service member with the threat of becoming a Lt. Calley-esque scapegoat.

All Kelly is doing here is making the case for why Democrats can never, ever be allowed to retake power. By setting up scenarios like this, he’s convincing people who might have been on the fence about this. Solid work, senator.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.