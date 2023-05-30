China’s foreign minister met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday and said strained U.S.-Chinese relations require “mutual respect” while delivering a message of reassurance that foreign companies are welcome in the communist country.

“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Qin Gang told Musk, according to a ministry statement.

The two sides should “avoid ‘dangerous driving,'” Qin said.

He gave no details of steps to improve relations.

U.S.-Chinese relations have been especially tense since February, when a Chinese balloon believed to be gathering intelligence was shot down off the South Carolina coast and the Biden administration warned Beijing against supplying arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported China has rejected a request for its defense minister to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when both are in Singapore this weekend.

I’m en route to the Indo-Pacific for the seventh time as Secretary to strengthen our alliances and partnerships in the region. Throughout the trip, I’ll underscore our commitment to peace, stability, and deterrence at a time of historic momentum. pic.twitter.com/PvDaezNncC — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 30, 2023

Musk’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.

Would Elon Musk be a better president than Joe Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Foreign companies are uneasy following raids on consulting firms and given the strained Chinese relations with Washington.

Qin said China will “unswervingly promote high-level opening up” and create a “market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment,” according to the statement.

“China’s development is an opportunity for the world,” he said.

China’s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development,” the ministry quoted Qin as saying.

China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement cited Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling,” a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla didn’t respond to requests by email for information about Musk’s visit to China.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.