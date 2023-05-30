Share
News
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, poses with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on Tuesday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, poses with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China via AP)

China Snubs Biden Administration's Meeting Request, Then Meets with Elon Musk

 By The Associated Press  May 30, 2023 at 4:53am
Share

China’s foreign minister met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday and said strained U.S.-Chinese relations require “mutual respect” while delivering a message of reassurance that foreign companies are welcome in the communist country.

“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Qin Gang told Musk, according to a ministry statement.

The two sides should “avoid ‘dangerous driving,'” Qin said.

He gave no details of steps to improve relations.

U.S.-Chinese relations have been especially tense since February, when a Chinese balloon believed to be gathering intelligence was shot down off the South Carolina coast and the Biden administration warned Beijing against supplying arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Trending:
Conservative House Republicans Threaten to Sink Biden, McCarthy Deal: 'We're Going to Try'

The Wall Street Journal reported China has rejected a request for its defense minister to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when both are in Singapore this weekend.

Musk’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.

Would Elon Musk be a better president than Joe Biden?

Foreign companies are uneasy following raids on consulting firms and given the strained Chinese relations with Washington.

Qin said China will “unswervingly promote high-level opening up” and create a “market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment,” according to the statement.

“China’s development is an opportunity for the world,” he said.

China’s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development,” the ministry quoted Qin as saying.

China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

Related:
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement cited Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling,” a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla didn’t respond to requests by email for information about Musk’s visit to China.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




China Snubs Biden Administration's Meeting Request, Then Meets with Elon Musk
Rescue Efforts Continue Overnight After Six-Story Apartment Building Collapses
North Korea Appears to Be Planning First Deployment of Its Orbital Military Technology
Convicted Murderer's Body Found in River 5 Days After He Escaped Prison
Woman Brings Raccoon to Pet Store for a Nail Trim, But Now It's Been Euthanized and Tested for Rabies
See more...

Conversation