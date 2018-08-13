SECTIONS
World News
Print

China To Purchase Mexican Radio Station, Could Soon Start Blasting Propaganda to US Citizens

By Steven Beyer
at 9:55am
Print

The Trump administration has opened up an investigation into the sale of a large Spanish-language radio station in Tijuana which could have national security implications.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the FCC filing on the station XEWW AM 690 reveals that the buyer of the station is linked to the Phoenix Satellite Television US, which is a subsidiary of the pro-Beijing Phoenix TV in Hong Kong.

There are concerns that the station will begin blasting propaganda to the United States. The station is located about 10 miles from the U.S. border.

The Beacon reports that the Hong Kong radio station has close ties to both the Chinese military and Chinese intelligence. As a result, U.S. intelligence agencies have identified Phoenix TV as an outlet from which China spreads their propaganda overseas.

Due to the proximity of the station to the U.S. border, Southern California residents could soon start receiving this Chinese propaganda.

TRENDING: Trump Says He’ll ‘Get Involved’ After FBI Fights to Keep Texts Secret

If the FCC approves the sale, the station would soon stop broadcasting in Spanish, and begin broadcasting in Chinese to the over 600,000 Chinese Americans living in Southern California.

Sen. Marco Rubio has been one of the most outspoken senators regarding the sale of the station. The Florida senator has urged the FCC to investigate.

He said, “The FCC must protect American security and economic interests, and deny any attempt by the Chinese government to broadcast Communist Party propaganda and other programming into the United States.”

In addition, Rubio says that he plans on introducing legislation that requires that any media outlet owned by the Chinese Communist Party or controlled by the Chinese government to register as a foreign agent.

Do you think the FCC should kill this deal?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Other outlets have voiced their concerns as well. KQEV, a Los Angeles radio station that broadcasts in Chinese said, “If the programming of XEWW-AM is tainted by, or worse controlled by, the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese American community of Southern, California could be indoctrinated with CCP propaganda, and the American political and economic community could be damaged. An investigation of this issue is necessary.”

The Beacon points out that while this sale involves a foreign broadcaster, the FCC plays a part because the station broadcasts into United States.

In 2013 Phoenix TV was blocked from trying to purchase the KDAY radio station in Redondo Beach, CA.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to show support for Ohio Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio. Balderson faces Democratic challenger Danny O'Connor for Ohio's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump Administration Boots Hundreds More Federal Employees out of Washington DC

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

Deadly Earthquake Lifts Island by Nearly a Foot

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Allison Kofol

Screenshot CNN/YouTube

CNN Under Fire for Omitting Key Detail About School Shooter Training Compound

Julia Howe & Anthony B. Kim

Bernie Sanders Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Democratic Socialists Can’t Claim Sweden, Denmark as Success Stories

Jack Davis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren talks about civic engagement.Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren Called Out at Town Hall for Calling Justice System ‘Racist’

The Western Journal

Alaska Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday evening, Aug. 10, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash.AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Hijacked Plane Crashes Near Seattle After Being Pursued by Military Jets

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.