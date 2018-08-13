China To Purchase Mexican Radio Station, Could Soon Start Blasting Propaganda to US Citizens

The Trump administration has opened up an investigation into the sale of a large Spanish-language radio station in Tijuana which could have national security implications.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the FCC filing on the station XEWW AM 690 reveals that the buyer of the station is linked to the Phoenix Satellite Television US, which is a subsidiary of the pro-Beijing Phoenix TV in Hong Kong.

There are concerns that the station will begin blasting propaganda to the United States. The station is located about 10 miles from the U.S. border.

The Beacon reports that the Hong Kong radio station has close ties to both the Chinese military and Chinese intelligence. As a result, U.S. intelligence agencies have identified Phoenix TV as an outlet from which China spreads their propaganda overseas.

Due to the proximity of the station to the U.S. border, Southern California residents could soon start receiving this Chinese propaganda.

If the FCC approves the sale, the station would soon stop broadcasting in Spanish, and begin broadcasting in Chinese to the over 600,000 Chinese Americans living in Southern California.

Sen. Marco Rubio has been one of the most outspoken senators regarding the sale of the station. The Florida senator has urged the FCC to investigate.

He said, “The FCC must protect American security and economic interests, and deny any attempt by the Chinese government to broadcast Communist Party propaganda and other programming into the United States.”

In addition, Rubio says that he plans on introducing legislation that requires that any media outlet owned by the Chinese Communist Party or controlled by the Chinese government to register as a foreign agent.

Other outlets have voiced their concerns as well. KQEV, a Los Angeles radio station that broadcasts in Chinese said, “If the programming of XEWW-AM is tainted by, or worse controlled by, the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese American community of Southern, California could be indoctrinated with CCP propaganda, and the American political and economic community could be damaged. An investigation of this issue is necessary.”

The Beacon points out that while this sale involves a foreign broadcaster, the FCC plays a part because the station broadcasts into United States.

In 2013 Phoenix TV was blocked from trying to purchase the KDAY radio station in Redondo Beach, CA.

