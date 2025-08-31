Share
News
a statue of Mao Zedong stands next to the Chinese National flag in Chengdu, China, on Sept. 28, 2024.
a statue of Mao Zedong stands next to the Chinese National flag in Chengdu, China, on Sept. 28, 2024. (Cheng Xin / Getty Images)

Chinese National Cancer Researcher Busted, Caught Allegedly Stealing Secrets for Communist CCP

 By Michael Austin  August 31, 2025 at 7:30am
Share

Yunhai Li, a 35-year-old cancer researcher and Chinese national, allegedly stole trade secrets related to his work and may have been trying to take the information to China.

Li, who has been working at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for the past three years, now faces two charges: theft of trade secrets and tampering with a government record.

The researcher was involved with a project funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, according to a news release from the office of Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare.


Li attempted traveling to China on July 9.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, along with Homeland Security Investigations, found evidence that “Li was attempting to take sensitive medical information abroad during an inspection of his belongings,” according to the release.

Li’s work involved breast cancer research, and he was on a non-immigrant research scholar exchange visa provided by the U.S. State Department, according to a report from KRIV-TV.

Court documents revealed that Li had saved sensitive data on his Google Drive while employed at MD Anderson, which prompted the entity to confront Li.

The researcher then deleted the files.

Do you consider China to be America's biggest enemy?

But Li had added the information to another drive hosted by Baidu, a Chinese multinational technology firm.

That development was uncovered in the search on July 9.

The uploaded information included “unpublished research data and articles representing trade secrets, including material-restricted confidential research data, writings, drawings and models.”

“We were able to detain him as he was trying to get on a flight to China,” Teare said in a statement, per KRIV.

“There was a pretty good chance that he was going to get deported or leave the country — so we needed to file something,” he added. “We needed to make sure that he was going to stay here, the information was going to stay here, and he was going to be held accountable.”

Related:
Florida Lays Out Plan to Combat California's Lax Licensing for Illegal Truckers Following Tragic Accident

Li now faces two to 10 years in prison for theft of trade secrets, as well as up to a year in jail for tampering with a government record.

His combined fines could amount to $14,000.

The incident is one of several in recent years involving alleged Chinese espionage of trade secrets from nationals of the communist nation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Chinese National Cancer Researcher Busted, Caught Allegedly Stealing Secrets for Communist CCP
Southwest Airlines Tightens Its Belt on Plus-Size Passenger Refunds
Experts Warn of Impending Disaster Zohran Mamdani Would Cause for New York Real Estate
In Just Six Words, Trump Shuts Down Crime Debate with Maryland Governor: 'Stop Talking and ...'
DeSantis Shreds Leftist Senator, Debunks 'Book Ban' Conspiracy Once and for All
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation