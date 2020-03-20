SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Chinese Writer Effortlessly Shuts Up White Reporter Pushing 'Chinese Virus Is Racist' Narrative

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published March 20, 2020 at 10:22am
Print

When CNN first began reporting on COVID-19 in January, the network called it “Chinese coronavirus” or “Wuhan coronavirus.”

In record time — under two months, in fact — those phrases became racist.

Why?

Because the president was using them, of course.

The establishment media, mostly lily-white, has bravely stuck up for people of Chinese descent everywhere. They’re white knighting, as they say, in more ways than one.

TRENDING: Trump Savages NBC Reporter Trying To Take Hope from American People, Media Instantly Freaks Out

In fact, even Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts censored the word “Chinese” when she “retweeted” the president this week:

In spite of Warren’s occasional protestations to the contrary, she’s in fact very white.

Do you think 'Chinese virus' is racist?

So’s Kyle Clark. He’s the port-listing news anchor at Denver’s KUSA-TV, and he doesn’t like it if you call the virus pretty much anything that’s not “COVID-19” or “coronavirus.”

As it so happens, conservative writer and Human Events editor Ian Miles Cheong is ethnically Chinese and doesn’t have any problem with calling it the “Chinese virus” — thus effectively shutting up Mr. Clark.

First, the news anchor’s tweet:

“Tip: If you’re calling it something other than COVID-19 or coronavirus at this point, everyone else knows why,” Clark said Wednesday.

RELATED: Pro-Trump Reporter Posts Scathing Response After Anonymous Coward Leaves Insult on Her Desk

See, it’s because everyone knows that you’re racist. Do you get it? That’s why.

Cheong had a different take on it, however.

“I call it the Chinese coronavirus because it comes from Wuhan, China and China is responsible for its negligence in containing the outbreak,” Cheong said in a retweet.

“I’m Chinese, in case that isn’t obvious,” he added.

Technically, Cheong is Chinese-Malaysian, which I suppose doesn’t make a difference if you think this is a race thing. Whatever the case, this isn’t a bigotry thing, either. It’s a “China done screwed up” thing.

Remember: If China’s communist leaders hadn’t lied about this for a month or more, we could have been much closer to containing this.

If they hadn’t silenced voices of dissent, this all could have been a month closer to solved. I’m not saying it wouldn’t have happened. However, China is the only country that actively hindered the response to COVID-19. They broke it, they bought it.

That’s why it gets called the “Chinese virus.”

But this is what the media wants to deal with. They don’t want to look too hard at President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus or to attack that, at least not anymore. Apparently, he’s doing a good enough job that they can only get in a few snide remarks and then go back to the putative xenophobia of “Chinese virus.” That’s their narrative and they’re sticking to it.

It doesn’t seem that Kyle Clark has responded to Cheong. Instead, he decided to train his fire on easier targets:

Tip: If you’re willing to retweet to random hypercaffeinated trolls to mock them and not address an actual Chinese individual who doesn’t think the term is racist, everyone else knows why.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Chinese Writer Effortlessly Shuts Up White Reporter Pushing 'Chinese Virus Is Racist' Narrative
Obama Appointee Rips Out Earpiece, Walks Off Live COVID Interview During Fight with 2nd Obama Appointee
Coronavirus Silver Lining: Playboy Magazine's Print Edition Is No More
Elizabeth Warren Literally Censors Trump Tweet on COVID-19
Woke 'Hug a Chinese Person' Campaign in Italy Could End Up Costing Untold Deaths
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×