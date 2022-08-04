Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a deal with HBO Max and soon will have content available on the streaming giant.

The former HGTV star couple, known for their home improvement shows and their growing Magnolia Network, are expanding into the streaming universe with HBO Max, Variety reported on Thursday.

Last year, the Gaineses launched their Magnolia streaming channel in partnership with Discovery.

After that launch, the Magnolia Network became one of the top 25 basic cable networks, Decider reported. The network also received five Emmy nominations.

Then, Discovery merged with WarnerMedia. So the new decision to put some of the Gaines content on HBO Max is an early attempt to join WarnerMedia and Discovery content.

Though not all of the Gaines content will be available on HBO Max, some of fans’ favorites shows will be there.

All five seasons of “Fixer Upper” — the Gaineses’ signature show on HGTV from 2014 to 2018 (the pilot ran in 2013) — will be available to stream on HBO Max, along with “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “The Lost Kitchen” and other series, according to Variety.

Many viewers also are excited about the new “Fixer Upper” series, “The Castle,” which will be released Oct. 14 on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and Discovery+.

This new series will focus on the Gaineses rehabbing their 100-year old castle in Waco, Texas, Variety reported.

“It’s always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We’re excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience,” the Gaineses said in a statement released to Decider.

“We can’t wait to bring these stories we love — including our next adventure, Fixer Upper: The Castle — to HBO Max this September.”

Meanwhile, HBO Max officials said they are excited to have content from the star couple debuting on the streaming service.

“Chip and Jo are without a doubt the most beloved duo in the home renovation and lifestyle space, with a legion of fans who have followed them from Fixer Upper to the launch of their very own network,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said in the release to Decider.

“We’re so excited to welcome them to the HBO Max family.”

Some speculate that introducing the Gaineses to HBO Max and the whole WarnerMedia group might be an attempt to save WarnerMedia’s streaming life.

“If only the Gaineses could take a swing at fixing up WarnerMedia’s financial strategy and rescue one of the best streaming services out there,” AV Club reported.

So now everyone is awaiting this fall to see how the Gaines content will fare in a new streaming service.

