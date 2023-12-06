Chris Christie's Niece Charged After Drunken Airport Brawl: 'Do You Know Who I Am?'

Formal charges were filed Monday against a niece of Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in connection with a violent incident at the New Orleans airport last year.

Shannon Epstein faces a felony count of resisting police by force or violence and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by public intoxication, according to NOLA.com.

Charges were filed by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office in connection with the Nov. 24, 2022, incident.

A report on the incident said that as deputies were trying to detain Epstein, she told them, “Do you know who I am? I’m Chris Christie’s daughter, and you’re so f***ed. You will lose your job over this s***. I know Donald Trump.”

The incident began while Epstein was a passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from New Orleans to Newark.

As the plane was taxiing, she was alleged to have asked a Hispanic family if they were smuggling cocaine, leading to a decision by the crew to return to the gate so Epstein could be removed from the plane.

That was easier said than done. When deputies arrived, Epstein was reportedly yelling at an airline employee and refused to leave the jet bridge.

While deputies tried to take Epstein into custody, they were spit at, punched and kicked, a sheriff’s office report said. One deputy was bitten on the arm, breaking the skin.

Five other deputies suffered scratches and bruises while taking Epstein into custody, which was accomplished by using handcuffs and leg shackles to confine her to a nearby wheelchair.

Would you vote for Chris Christie for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She was initially charged with six counts of battery of a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest and one count of remaining at a place after being forbidden.

“Throughout her entire interaction with deputies, she repeatedly stated that they would lose their jobs or be arrested because of her familial relationships,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office representative Capt. Jason Rivarde said, according to the Daily Mail.

Chris Christie’s niece charged for drunken ‘Do you know who I am?’ 2022 incident at New Orleans airport: report https://t.co/r9xFjthGLv pic.twitter.com/c75Bx7J6xD — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2023



“I heard Epstein berate Deputy Ducos and the two agents,” a deputy wrote in a report, according to the New York Post. “Epstein refused to follow their direction to exit the jetway.”

“Epstein screamed: ‘Are you serious? Do you know who I am? I’m related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey,’” the report said.

The report said Epstein “was belligerent and displayed unusual strength,” that she “slurred her words” and “had white foam coming from the sides of her mouth.”

“By this time tomorrow you will both be in jail,” the report claimed Epstein said amid hurling vulgarities at deputies as she continued to invoke the names of her uncle and Trump.

The report said one officer’s leg was scratched after an attempted kick aimed at his groin.

Neither Epstein nor her uncle has responded to requests for comment, the Post reported.

If convicted on the resisting arrest charge against her, Epstein could face one to three years in prison.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.