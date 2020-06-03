Sheriff’s deputies in Hamilton County, Ohio, say the American flag outside of their jail was stolen.

They decided to use the occasion to make a statement: They put up a “thin blue line” flag instead.

According to WCPO-TV, deputies raised the flag outside of the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati on Sunday after the theft of the U.S. flag from the complex.

Sheriff Jim Neil said the flag had been raised in honor of a deputy whose anti-ballistic helmet had been hit by a bullet as he dispersed a crowd during an early Sunday demonstration.

“The flag has been removed and we will replace it with the American flag in the morning,” Neil wrote after a photo of the flag went viral.

Our American Flag was stolen during the Vandalism of the Justice Center. The Thin Blue Line was raised by our deputies to honor the CPD Officer who was shot. The flag has been removed and we will replace it with the American Flag in the morning. @ChrisSeelbach — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office-Sheriff Jim Neil (@hcso_org) June 1, 2020

The flag — which mimics the American flag in black and white with one blue horizontal stripe — is meant to symbolize the “thin blue line” the police provide to prevent society from descending into chaos.

That this was done in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police — and subsequent protests/riots — produced a predictable reaction.

https://t.co/4q2zEYC6LT I DON’T BELIEVE THEY LOST THE AMERICAN FLAG! Putting that up WAS INCENDIARY! — Laura Sessions (@laurasessions10) June 1, 2020

Hamilton Co. sheriff’s deputies are the article’s second example of police fascism. “At a complex in Cincinnati, county sheriff’s deputies replaced the U.S. flag (which they said had been taken by looters) with their own gang colors, a Thin Blue Line banner …” https://t.co/QUC7ncaRfL — Kevin it’s Necessary everyone stay home (@knecessary) June 2, 2020

So they’ve just declared Cincinnati a police state. https://t.co/tFbjiWM7an — Susieus Maximus (@SusieusMaximus) June 1, 2020

Few voices were as loudly anti-Sheriff Neil as Democratic Cincinnati City Council President Chris Seelbach.

“Not unsurprising, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil … is only making things worth by replacing the American Flag with the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Thank God voters sent him to retirement in the Democrat primary,” he tweeted Sunday.

Not unsurprising, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil @hcso_org is only making things worth by replacing the American Flag with the “Blue Lives Matter” flag at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Thank God voters sent him to retirement in the Democrat primary. pic.twitter.com/UaFdjVD2wk — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) June 1, 2020

Neil lost to Charmaine McGuffey in the April 28 Democratic primary, according to Ballotpedia.

“Should have been replaced with American flag immediately,” Seelbach said in a separate tweet. “Not replaced with a politically charged blue lives matter flag when thousands are protesting in our streets because #BlackLivesMatter Sheriff Neil has only made things worse. Again.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus also condemned the action.

“I know I am not alone in my view that flying the flag was provocative and inappropriate, especially in the context this weekend’s events,” Driehaus, a Democrat, said in one part of a tweet thread.

I know I am not alone in my view that flying the flag was provocative and inappropriate, especially in the context this weekend’s events. (2/5) — Denise Driehaus (@DeniseDriehaus) June 1, 2020

In the next part, however, she made part of the case for it.

I am also not alone in my gratitude for those in law enforcement working overtime and putting themselves in danger to keep our communities safe.

We need to find a way forward together that ensures that all community voices are heard and long-term solutions are found. (3/5) — Denise Driehaus (@DeniseDriehaus) June 1, 2020

“I am also not alone in my gratitude for those in law enforcement working overtime and putting themselves in danger to keep our communities safe. We need to find a way forward together that ensures that all community voices are heard and long-term solutions are found,” she tweeted.

Well, you’re either grateful or you aren’t.

What happened to George Floyd is an unspeakable tragedy. While every individual should get his day in court, our visual summary judgment likely would have most of us putting fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin behind bars for a long time.

Then again, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy who didn’t feel the same way. Derek Chauvin isn’t representative of all police officers, nor should all police officers hang their heads because of Floyd’s death.

For one thing, they can’t. They’re still the thin blue line separating this from becoming something far worse than it already is.

In Cincinnati, one officer has already taken a bullet in his helmet. For one day, as a tribute to an officer who was injured in the line of duty — and could have met a fate far worse — they honored him with a flag.

Yes, it’s a flag that can bring strong reactions, particularly from those who hate police officers. It also honors those whom many are loath to honor in this moment — the men and women of law enforcement who are doing their jobs, doing them without prejudice or unnecessary violence and doing so with utter thanklessness.

After the American flag was stolen, this was an ideal replacement until a new one could be hoisted.

The outrage speaks volumes as to why that is.

