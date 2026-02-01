Share
News
Cities Church as seen in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 19, 2026 where anti-ICE agitators stormed in and disrupted a service.
Cities Church as seen in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 19, 2026 where anti-ICE agitators stormed in and disrupted a service. (Angelina Katsanis / AP Photo)

'Christ or Chaos': Former Pastor of Invaded Minneapolis Church Has a Message for America

 By Michael Austin  February 1, 2026 at 11:30am
Share

Joe Rigney, a pastor who helped to launch Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, warned the nation that the protests at the congregation were a harbinger of a spiritual crisis for America as a whole.

Rigney, who now serves as an associate pastor for Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, used to live in the Minneapolis area and was part of the team that planted Cities Church.

Earlier in January, the church gained nationwide attention after a left-wing mob — accusing one of the pastors of working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement — disrupted Sunday morning worship.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Rigney cautioned that there is “escalating violence on the left of normal Christian people, and I just want to underscore that piece of it,” per a transcript from The Christian Post.

According to Rigney, who was serving at Cities Church as recently as 2023, the congregation is not even marked by being overtly political.

“This is not a political church. These are normal, Bible-believing evangelicals,” he said.

“And instead, this political chaos intrudes in the middle of a worship service and disrupted.”

Rigney identified the issue as a cultural rot that can only be fixed with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“They’re terrorizing normal, law-abiding citizens, and then they’re encouraging the lawless and the lawbreakers,” Rigney said about government authorities failing to punish evil.

“When you think about the last 20 years and the escalating collisions we’ve seen in our country — about, say, sex, sexuality, and people being harassed just because they won’t make a cake or because they won’t do flowers for a gay wedding — and you see that kind of escalating collision as Christians just try to live faithful lives,” Rigney said.

The two options for America, according to Rigney, are indeed “Christ or chaos.”

Related:
Former Planned Parenthood Worker Gives Haunting Account of Her Past Work

“And because of that, it’s bubbling up. It’s bubbling over, and it’s tragic. It really is tragic. And the only way out is for people to turn from their sins and to turn back to Christ. That’s the only hope this nation has. That’s the only hope for any of us.”

Rigney made note of the ways in which secular leftism are on a collision course with Christianity.

“When you think about the last 20 years and the escalating collisions we’ve seen in our country — about, say, sex, sexuality, and people being harassed just because they won’t make a cake or because they won’t do flowers for a gay wedding — and you see that kind of escalating collision as Christians just try to live faithful lives,” he added.

Justice Department officials have vowed to charge protesters who disrupted Cities Church services with violations of the FACE Act and federal civil rights laws.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




'Christ or Chaos': Former Pastor of Invaded Minneapolis Church Has a Message for America
Former Planned Parenthood Worker Gives Haunting Account of Her Past Work
Child Sex Abuse Material Made with AI Surges to Shocking New Levels
Illinois Democrat Governor Signs Soft-on-Crime Bill Into Law
Newly Democrat-Controlled State Faces Key Abortion Battle This Fall
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation