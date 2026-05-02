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The Biden administration has been accused of hiring Planned Parenthood loans with code words.
The Biden administration has been accused of hiring Planned Parenthood loans with code words. (jetcityimage / Getty Images; Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Report: Biden Admin Hid Planned Parenthood Loan Discussions Using Code Word 'Benghazi'

 By Michael Austin  May 2, 2026 at 4:30am
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Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst claimed on Tuesday that the Biden administration had discussed giving COVID-era forgivable loans to Planned Parenthood — and potentially concealed their activities from scrutiny with the codeword “Benghazi.”

The lawmaker posted a thread on social media showing Small Business Administration officials discussing the plans via email in 2021.

The SBA’s senior attorney messaged the agency’s chief of staff to ask for a meeting on “Benghazi (Planned Parenthood).”

The chief of staff responded by saying, “Yes, let’s talk Benghazi.”

Ernst said she asked the Justice Department to discuss the codeword as a possible record concealment, which would violate federal law.

The SBA ultimately gave $90 million to Planned Parenthood in the form of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans, as noted by The Christian Post.

The loans were meant to help small businesses keep their employees on payroll during COVID shutdowns.

“If code words were used to evade congressional oversight into $90+ million in COVID-era loans to a top Biden political ally, there must be accountability!” Ernst said.

Ernst further added that using the term “Benghazi” — a major city in Libya — “likely evaded congressional inquiries.”

Benghazi was also the site of a 2012 Islamic terror attack that resulted in the murder of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Related:
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Hillary Clinton, then serving as Secretary of State, received criticism from Republicans for her handling of the crisis.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler has also voiced concern about the use of the federal money by Planned Parenthood, which performed a record 434,000 abortions between 2023 and 2024.

She sent letters earlier this year to 38 Planned Parenthood Federation of America affiliates “requiring them to produce documentation proving they were eligible” to receive the funds.

“At the height of the pandemic, affiliates of Planned Parenthood took $88 million in taxpayer dollars to fund their abortion-on-demand agenda — and the Biden Administration made sure they got nearly every cent forgiven, even after the first Trump Administration protested,” Loeffler said.

“Six years later, the Trump SBA holds the same conviction: Planned Parenthood Federation of America was never eligible to receive a dime in pandemic-era relief from taxpayers,” she added.

“As part of the review underway, not only will we expose the Planned Parenthood affiliates who took advantage of the American people — we will take every necessary step to force every bad actor to pay them back.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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