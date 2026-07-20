Christian Apologist Forced to Move After Muslims Prove His Point

The “religion of peace” strikes again.

Michael Jones runs the Inspiring Philosophy channel on video sharing platform YouTube, where he has a following of 557,000 subscribers.

Best described as a Christian apologist, Jones has not shied away from topics relating to Islam, its theology, and the Muslim world.

For this, he and his family need help.

On Friday, Jones posted a video to YouTube entitled, “I need your help… this is getting dangerous…”

Jones let his viewers know he needed to relocate his wife and child with his second child on the way.

“Muslims are threatening and doxxing me and my family because I don’t say Islam is peaceful,” he said.

He cuts to videos — presumably by Muslims who are upset with him — saying, “You’re going to have to move house next, IP [Inspiring Philosophy], because you keep saying, ‘Islam is so unpeaceful. No, you’re the one who provokes.’”

The user threatened to call a school where he believes Jones’ sister works to inform the administration of her brother’s views.

Jones noted the irony of Muslims threatening him because he says they are not peaceful.

“The irony is not lost on anyone who has more than two brain cells. You’re proving my point that Islam is a violent religion that must be opposed at all costs,” he said.

He went on to say these people had threatened him with violence and even spoke of raping his wife.

“IP, I’ll rock you, IP… I will make you my concubine,” the previous user said in a separate clip. “I’ll make IP’s girl my concubine.”

Jones then cuts to another video where this individual claimed to be showing his home through an online listing. “This is where this little blaspheming animal be coming from.”

Jones added this man allegedly stalked him to a church in Los Angeles, California, where he was scheduled to speak.

“Muslims are threatening [rape], violence, they’re stalking us, and they’re actively looking for my real home address. On top of all this madness, my wife and I are expecting our second child to be born soon,” Jones continued.

“So to keep my family safe while I keep spreading the gospel online, I have no choice but to move to a new home.”

Jones then asked his viewers for support as he found a new residence and has set up a GoFundMe to assist with the cost.

As of Monday, Jones has raised $254,000 of the $200,000 goal.

Thankfully, it looks like Jones will be able to move. We should pray for him and his family. Spreading the gospel is dangerous.

Islam is not peaceful.

Declaring Jesus Christ as King puts Christians in the crosshairs of demons.

In trying times, we should remember Jesus predicted this, as John 15:18-19 reads, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.