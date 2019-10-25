SECTIONS
Christian Artist TobyMac Writes Emotional Tribute After Son's Death

TobyMac has released a statement concerning his son's recent passing.Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for KLOVETobyMac has released a statement concerning his son's recent passing. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for KLOVE)

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 25, 2019 at 10:31am
On Oct. 23, the world lost an up-and-coming artist and a famous Christian musician lost a beloved son.

Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian artist TobyMac, died at home this week. The tragic news was confirmed by both TobyMac’s representative and a tribute that TobyMac himself posted on social media on Oct. 24.

“Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” the representative said, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

“We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

On Thursday, the grieving father posted on Facebook about the young man he loved so dearly.

“Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered,” the post began. “He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him.”

“His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

TobyMac extolled his Truett’s creative prowess, sharing that his son was beginning to see some success on his own.

“He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist.”

“His first show was a week ago, and it was nothing short of electric. Everyone felt it, everyone knew it. He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand.”

While Truett experienced some rough times, TobyMac spoke of his son’s weathered faith, reassuring people that though it may not have always looked like it, his son was a believer.

“Truett always had a soft spot for God,” TobyMac continued. “The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered.”

The Christian artist also shared some moments and private messages between him and his son that highlighted the strength of the father-son bond they truly shared.

“My last moment with Truett in person was at his first show this past Thursday at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee. I had to leave the next morning very early to fly and start our Canadian tour. As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a “pop” (as tru called me) could be.”

“It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same… offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world.”

“Our last text exchange is shared below.”

TobyMac reaffirmed his family’s faith even in these difficult times, pointing readers back to God.

“My wife and I would want the world to know this… We don’t follow God because we have some sort of under-the-table deal with Him, like, we’ll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It’s our honor.”

“He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful above all things.”

