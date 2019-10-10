Jailhouse Miracle: 18 Inmates Baptized After Turning to Faith

A group of 18 inmates in a South Carolina jail made a life-changing decision over the weekend.

Thanks to a new initiative at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington, local ministers and mentors have committed to investing in the spiritual lives of inmates there.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis told Fox News the initiative began early this year after a “Stop the Violence” meeting.

Chavis proposed the idea of faith-oriented counseling and mentorship “in an attempt to stop the return of these young men and women back into the system.”

“So if we are able to touch one of these lives for Christ … that they know they don’t have to stay in a life of crime … so they would have a way out of prison through the Lord,” the sheriff said.

“People care about them,” he continued.

“I care about them. I care about their safety. I care about them beyond my walls here at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.”

On Sunday, Chavis saw the fruit of the initiative when 18 inmates decided to get baptized.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office credited the “strong” support of local ministers and leaders for helping the inmates decide to follow Jesus.

The sheriff’s office also mentioned a group of veterans, led by Democratic state Rep. Robert Williams, who committed to mentoring the group of men.

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever,” the post said.

“Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center,” it said.

The post showing the jailhouse miracle had been shared more than 1,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Many of the commenters were encouraged by what God is doing at the detention center and offered their continued prayers for the inmates.

“Wonderful, we all have a past … let’s pray for their future,” one person wrote.

“God bless those who are ministering,” another said. “Every soul is valuable and precious.”

“Where 2 or 3 are gathered in his name, he’ll be there too!” a third person wrote. “This is awesome.”

