SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Jailhouse Miracle: 18 Inmates Baptized After Turning to Faith

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 10, 2019 at 11:43am
Print

A group of 18 inmates in a South Carolina jail made a life-changing decision over the weekend.

Thanks to a new initiative at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington, local ministers and mentors have committed to investing in the spiritual lives of inmates there.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis told Fox News the initiative began early this year after a “Stop the Violence” meeting.

Chavis proposed the idea of faith-oriented counseling and mentorship “in an attempt to stop the return of these young men and women back into the system.”

TRENDING: Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Joe Biden Took $900k from Burisma While Still in Office, Claims To Have Documents Proving It

“So if we are able to touch one of these lives for Christ … that they know they don’t have to stay in a life of crime … so they would have a way out of prison through the Lord,” the sheriff said.

“People care about them,” he continued.

“I care about them. I care about their safety. I care about them beyond my walls here at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.”

On Sunday, Chavis saw the fruit of the initiative when 18 inmates decided to get baptized.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office credited the “strong” support of local ministers and leaders for helping the inmates decide to follow Jesus.

The sheriff’s office also mentioned a group of veterans, led by Democratic state Rep. Robert Williams, who committed to mentoring the group of men.

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever,” the post said.

RELATED: 23-Year-Old Man Baptized at Church He Vandalized 6 Months Earlier

“Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center,” it said.

The post showing the jailhouse miracle had been shared more than 1,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Many of the commenters were encouraged by what God is doing at the detention center and offered their continued prayers for the inmates.

“Wonderful, we all have a past … let’s pray for their future,” one person wrote.

“God bless those who are ministering,” another said. “Every soul is valuable and precious.”

“Where 2 or 3 are gathered in his name, he’ll be there too!” a third person wrote. “This is awesome.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Former NFL Star DeAngelo Williams Helps Pay for 500 Mammograms To Honor Mom Who Died of Breast Cancer
Jailhouse Miracle: 18 Inmates Baptized After Turning to Faith
23-Year-Old Man Baptized at Church He Vandalized 6 Months Earlier
Man Sings to 86-Year-Old Mother-in-Law with Alzheimer's To Make Her Feel at Ease
Korean War Veteran Finally Laid to Rest 69 Years After He Went Missing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×