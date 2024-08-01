Christian Soccer Star's Spectacular Goal Earns Win for Team USA - The Haters Are Self-Destructing

One of the many beauties of Christianity is that while hardships exist to strengthen our faith, well-earned blessings remind us of the divine justice that awaits.

Last year, for instance, the insufferable woke LGBT activist and longtime U.S. Women’s national soccer team member Megan Rapinoe saw her playing career come to an inglorious end when, in her final match, she suffered an injury that she later cited as proof that God does not exist. While we pray for her and hope that some humbling eventually does her good, that inglorious moment felt like justice.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday at the otherwise blasphemous Olympics in Paris 20-year-old Christian USWNT player Korbin Albert scored a spectacular game-winning goal that also felt like justice, for it lifted the USA to a 2-1 win over Australia, showcased her teammates’ support for her and sent members of the online LGBT “pride” mafia into apoplexy.

As it often does, the best broadcasting call of Albert’s goal came from Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes.

In fact, a clip posted by Telemundo Deportes to the social media platform X showed Albert taking a difficult shot from beyond the penalty area and burying it in the top left corner of the goal. Then, her teammates mobbed her in celebration.

Meanwhile, legendary announcer Andrés Cantor treated viewers to his trademark “Gooooooooooooooal!” call.

Also on X, the USWNT retweeted the Telemundo clip, complete with plaudits for the young star of the game.

“LET IT RIP, KORBS!!!” the USWNT wrote.

It was a wonderful moment for a young woman who has suffered on account of her Christian beliefs.

In March, with the bully Rapinoe leading the way, the “pride” mafia pressured Albert into posting a hostage video-style apology for having shared Christian-themed social media posts that questioned the morality of the LGBT lifestyle.

Then, the woke tyrants melted down again in June when they learned that Albert had made the USWNT’s Olympic roster.

Last week, teammate Tierna Davidson, a lesbian, took another shot at Albert.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s a difficult situation that has obviously affected me personally given what she was speaking on,” Davidson said on the “Good Game” podcast with host Sarah Spain.

The narcissism in that statement is beyond staggering. Imagine, a young woman who merely expressed Christian views somehow created a “difficult situation” that affected Davidson “personally.”

When did one’s sexual preferences come to define the whole person? And when did those people begin feeling emboldened to pose as victims while attempting to shame or silence anyone who commented on those preferences in a way that did not wholly validate them?

All of this self-focused behavior suggests that woke leftists feel perpetually miserable and want to make others feel the same.

“Korbin Albert scored for US Soccer today at the Olympics. This doesn’t take away the fact that she’s a poor passer, liability defensively, homophobic, bigoted, transphobic, slow, and makes bad decisions when pressured,” one social media user posted to X.

Korbin Albert scored for US Soccer today at the Olympics. This doesn’t take away the fact that she’s a poor passer, liability defensively, homophobic, bigoted, transphobic, slow, and makes bad decisions when pressured. — NWSL Chris (@lennonfoto) July 31, 2024

Others expressed more subtle disdain for the young Christian.

“Weird it’s still 1-0 in my mind,” one user tweeted. Albert’s goal put the USA ahead 2-0.

Weird it’s still 1-0 in my mind — haley ✨ (@haleyxellingson) July 31, 2024

But the majority of users cheered the goal and wondered why woke lunatics could not do likewise.

“We have a 20 yo score a goal in the Olympics. Her teammates couldn’t have been happier and celebrated with her. But we still have the rainbow mafia crying. It’s almost like they aren’t even fans of the sport or the team and their sexual orientation is all that defines them,” one user tweeted.

We have a 20 yo score a goal in the Olympics. Her teammates couldn’t have been happier and celebrated with her. But we still have the rainbow mafia crying. It’s almost like they aren’t even fans of the sport or the team and their sexual orientation is all that defines them. — Slurms MacKenzie (@SlurmsMackenZ) July 31, 2024

Indeed, the broader reaction to Albert’s goal suggests a turning of the tide against wokeness.

As the Rapinoe era in women’s soccer fades into a bad memory, perhaps sensible Americans may embrace their team again.

Likewise, perhaps Christian athletes may once again speak without incurring the wrath of the woke mob. Then, they may enjoy their earthly blessings in peace.

When that happens, it will feel like justice.

