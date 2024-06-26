Share
Leftists Melt Down After Christian Soccer Player Despised by Megan Rapinoe Is Named to Olympic Roster

 By Michael Austin  June 26, 2024 at 4:56pm
For quite some time, the woke left held an unbreakable stranglehold on American culture.

If something didn’t go their way, all woke activists had to do was screech and scream, blame “racism,” and then pretty much everyone would give in.

People were fired for holding fast to Christian values. Companies were boycotted for not promoting sexual degeneracy. The left got what it wanted, whenever it wanted. Until, of course, everyone else had had enough.

It seems that we hit that point sometime recently — the point where the left no longer has enough influence to push society around anymore — at least, not to the degree it once did.

And nothing makes woke leftists more furious than realizing that one simple fact.

The most recent example of this came with the news of who made the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team roster for the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

Leftists were shocked to discover that Korbin Albert, an outspoken Christian, managed to make the list.

The 20-year-old midfielder shared social media posts in March promoting a Christian point of view on the immoral nature of homosexuality and transgenderism.

Outspoken USWNT player and far-left LGBT activist Megan Rapinoe decried the post as “hate,” as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Albert was pressured into posting an apology in which she communicated her regret for “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful.”

Nevertheless, enough is never enough with the woke crowd. They wanted her ousted from the team as well.

While left-wing social pressure may still be prevalent enough to force Albert to apologize, at one time not so long ago, there’s a good chance she would have also been banned from the USWNT.

Fortunately, we’re past that point.

The leftists who realized that when they noticed her inclusion on the Olympic roster were quick to complain on social media that the U.S. would dare allow a Christian who shares basic Christian views to represent the country on the world stage.

Hopefully reading their frantic whining will bring you as much joy as it did this writer.

“Congratulations to everyone making the #USWNT Olympics roster except Korbin Albert,” one user wrote.

“It’s a slap in the face to the LGBTQ community that has been a backbone of the @USWNT for decades to continue to allow Korbin Albert to be a part of this team without her publicly reckoning with how her hateful rhetoric not only harms fans but also her very teammates,” another posted.

“Whyyyyyyyy with Korbin Albert still? Her talent doesn’t override her homophobia,” another wrote.

