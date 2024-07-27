Did the Olympics Just Mock the Bible Again? Viewers Stunned After They See Another Anti-Christian Display

In a one-two punch that hit Christians on the chin, the Paris Olympics featured a pale horse as part of its opening ceremonies, which also included drag queens mocking “The Last Supper.”

As noted by the Christian Post, the opening scenes included the “head of a golden calf and a horseman of the Apocalypse.”

What does death ridding a pale horse represent? pic.twitter.com/CQFiUcNyZA — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 26, 2024



“While everyone was promoting the blasphemy, they missed the most symbolic part of the opening. Have a great weekend I’m logging out, my account is absolutely tombstoned,” one poster on X noted, honing in on the pale horse used as part of the ceremony.

“And I looked, and behold, a pale horse, and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed after him, and power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with beasts of the earth,” the poster wrote, citing Revelation 6:8.

While everyone was promoting the blasphemy, they missed the most symbolic part of the opening. Have a great weekend I’m logging out, my account is absolutely tombstoned. And I looked, and behold, a pale horse, and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed after… pic.twitter.com/yBn8MzwXip — ₱₳₮Ɽł₵₭ ₴ł₲ⱧØ₱ (@psyop4921) July 26, 2024

“The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian,” Kyle Becker posted on X.

“The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren’t welcome,” he wrote.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian. The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren’t welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

One minister said the attack on Christianity was hardly subtle.

“Drag queens mock Christianity during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Paris as they attempt to recreate da Vinci’s painting of Jesus’ Last Supper,” Shane Pruitt, a Texas pastor and author commented on X.

“Not only are Christians the only people that it is socially acceptable to mock … it’s actually celebrated and put front and center,” he wrote.

“Remember the words of Jesus: ‘If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you (John 15:18)’ There will be a day that mocking turns into fear of the One true God. Hopefully, it happens before it’s too late,” he wrote.

I thought it couldn’t get worse…

It does They put in a “pale horse” just in case you weren’t sure that this was all intentional. Straight out of revelations. Wtf is happeningpic.twitter.com/jIcgI3gpCq — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

“The whole Open Cermony Sucked and was filled with blasphemy,” Sarah Sansori posted on X.

“There are over 2 billion Christians around the world and many love to watch the games. Why would you make fun and open with that?” she wrote.

“The opening ceremonies used to be fun and inspiring to watch. Now it’s drepressing gender confused and mentally ill men. Shame,” she wrote.

