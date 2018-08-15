SECTIONS
Education
Print

Christian University Falls to LGBT Pressure, Drops Official Ban on Homosexual Activity

By Joe Saunders
at 12:44pm
Print

This law school hasn’t even opened yet, but it might have had its toughest lesson.

Trinity Western University, a Christian school in Canada’s province of British Columbia, is knuckling under to pressure from the outside to drop its longstanding requirement that its students sign a “community covenant.”

From now on, signing the document will be optional, according to CTV.

The covenant (full version can be viewed here) includes a line that required students to agree to abstain from sex outside a heterosexual marriage.

“[A]ccording to the Bible, sexual intimacy is reserved for marriage between one man and one woman, and within that marriage bond it is God’s intention that it be enjoyed as a means for marital intimacy and procreation,” the covenant states. “Honouring and upholding these principles, members of the TWU community strive for purity of thought and relationship, respectful modesty, personal responsibility for actions taken, and avoidance of contexts where temptation to compromise would be particularly strong.”

TRENDING: Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

Not all that long ago, that kind of thinking was pretty commonplace in the Western world — if not perfectly practiced. But in the modern age, it amounts to a kind of heresy. And in the politically correct orthodoxy of the 21st century, heresy must be stamped out.

So, when Trinity Western University first sought to establish a law school in 2012, it ran into immediate difficulties with the legal establishment – which is apparently as dominated by liberals in Canada as it is in the United States.

Law societies in British Columbia and Ontario declared that they would refuse accreditation to the fledgling law school because students would have to sign a covenant that included a pledge to avoid “sexual intimacy that violates the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman.”

According to CTV, Canada’s Supreme Court sided with the law societies in a June decision that held that a “mandatory covenant is not absolutely required to study law in a Christian environment.”

According to the Religion News Service, the court’s 7-2 decision was based mainly on concerns about homosexuals having to agree to refrain from sex while at TWU.

“The (Law Society of British Columbia’s) decision prevents the risk of significant harm to LGBTQ people who feel they have no choice but to attend TWU’s proposed law school,” the ruling stated, according to RNS. “These individuals would have to deny who they are for three years to receive a legal education.”

One Canadian law professor, Richard Moon, who specializes in freedom of conscience and religion at the University of Windsor, told the RNS the Supreme Court justices who decided the case might have an outdated perspective on the study of law.

When the justices attended law school, he said, there were few options for potential students. So the argument that students might feel compelled to attend any particular school would have seemed much stronger to the justices than it actually is.

“Unfortunately, TWU didn’t make the argument that admission to law school is not the same gateway or barrier that there once was,” he told RNS.

RELATED: Trump Gives High Praise to New Mexican President, Issues Major Threat to Canada

Dropping the requirement that students sign the covenant – and instead making it optional – is one way TWU might be able to get around the resistance of the legal societies that are opposing its proposed law school.

If it does open, according to RNS, it will be “Canada’s first private law school and first Christian law school.”

And it’s already gotten its own education in how tough the law can be on groups with beliefs that are outside the norm.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Chris Agee

Author and television host Bill O'Reilly attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.