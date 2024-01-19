Christians Cancel Prime Subscriptions as Amazon Takes Satan's Side Against God in New Cartoon

There’s a new show on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service called “Hazbin Hotel.”

What’s “Hazbin Hotel”?

It’s an animated feature with satires of Disney tunes and vulgar language and creepy characters and it’s set in hell and it’s about demons who want to be redeemed and they can’t do it and there’s this satanic princess, Charlie Morningstar, and she’s trying to figure out a way to get demons to go to heaven and one episode has a feature song that says, “If you don’t mind the smell, it’s a happy day in hell,” and there are all kinds of degradation and bad junior high humor.

Did I get it all?

No. But it doesn’t make any difference. That’s about all I could watch.

It’s based on a corruption of the creation story, as indicated in a video of the premiere episode’s first two minutes posted on Prime Video’s YouTube channel.

Interesting that it’s the good angels that create the world, not God. And Lucifer, heaven’s problem child, is the hero/victim.

Also interesting is that in the garden, Adam is portrayed as being oppressive to his wife, who in this case is named Lilith, and she rebels.

True, feminism can be traced to foundational issues in the garden, but who knew it was this explicit?

In her rebellion, Lilith unites with Lucifer to make The Great Love Story. And they go to hell and are regularly attacked by the good angels — who happen to have crosses on their robes.







The show, which debuted on Friday, is supposed to be a satire of all kinds of things, and if you read the YouTube comments sections, these videos by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano have a lot of fans.

But not everyone is pleased.

“God won’t be mocked,” Lizzie Marbach said in a Thursday post on X.

I can promise you that praising lucifer is not the flex you think it is. God won’t be mocked. — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) January 18, 2024

The Federalist’s John Daniel Davidson said, “This isn’t just moronic trash, it’s vile, evil stuff.”

Oh look a new Amazon Prime show in which Lucifer and the spawn of demons are the courageous heroes, Adam’s original “sin” is patriarchy, God and his angels are the cruel villains, and humanity’s free will is lionized as the highest good. This isn’t just moronic trash, it’s vile,… https://t.co/EXkehC0Rej — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) January 18, 2024

“Truly from Satan, glorifying Satan,” another X user said of the video.

Check out the latest cartoon from Amazon Prime. Truly from Satan, glorifying Satan. Wake up, Christians. (2 Timothy 3:5) “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” pic.twitter.com/mXME0YUiOn — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) January 18, 2024

Some said they were resolving the issue by canceling their Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Canceling Prime over this. — Caro (@SacredHeartJune) January 18, 2024

Was already thinking about cancelling my prime membership. Thanks for helping to make up my mind. Goodbye. — Sean Steele (@DrSSteele) January 19, 2024

I’m canceling my Prime subscription today. — James Dueck (@jamesdueck) January 19, 2024

Some might say it’s just harmless satire and we should lighten up.

But such “entertainment” embeds itself in our thoughts. Proverbs 23:7 says that as we think in our heart, so are we.

What we think is important; thoughts lead to action.

Consider the problems we have today that can be traced directly to Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.”

Tellingly, Alinsky notes who the first radical was — Lucifer.

