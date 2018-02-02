Chuck Norris Files Lawsuit Against CBS and Sony for $30 Million

Action star Chuck Norris has filed a lawsuit against CBS and Sony Pictures for $30 million, alleging that the companies did not pay him an agreed-upon portion of the profits from “Walker, Texas Ranger,” a 1990s TV show he starred in.

According to the breach-of-contract suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Norris’ Top Kick Productions, CBS agreed to pay the actor a sizable percentage of the profits from the hit TV series, but then failed to do so.

Norris was supposed to get 23 percent “of the profits earned from any, and all, exploitation of ‘Walker,'” the suit reads.

“Instead, CBS and Sony materially breached the contractual duties they owed to Mr. Norris and his company Top Kick,” the lawsuit adds.

“Specifically, the Defendants have consciously sought to market, sell and distribute Walker in ways that are designed to collect significant fees and revenues from the ongoing exploitation of Walker but without having to honor or pay Top Kick, and to instead materially breach the 23 Percent Profit Clause.”

Norris and his legal team are arguing that CBS agreed to distribute the series in part due to Norris’ “success, history, brand and image.”

Moreover, the suit claims that both CBS and Sony used on-demand services — rather than TV and DVD — to avoid having to pay Norris what he is rightfully owed, as reported by Fox News.

Top Kick Productions says both companies’ actions have cost the actor millions of dollars over the years.

“Defendants have rejected, ignored and failed to consider offers from third parties who were willing to pay a premium license fee for ‘Walker,’ because Defendants preferred to self-deal by negotiating special licensing deals, with minimal fees, with their own networks,” the suit reads.

“This has cost Top Kick millions of dollars in past and future license fees.”

All eight seasons of “Walker, Texas Ranger” aired on CBS between 1993 and 2001. The show starred Norris as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker.

Since he appeared in the show, Norris has achieved internet fame among younger generations. He has also had roles in movies like “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004) and “The Expendables 2” (2012).

According to the lawsuit, Norris’ internet fame and movie work have ensured that “Walker” remains popular.

It’s not the first time in recent months Norris has been involved in a lawsuit.

As The Western Journal reported in November, the actor said he was pursuing a suit against several health care companies after his wife, Gena Norris, experienced a rapid deterioration in health following an MRI scan injection.

“I’ve given up my film career to concentrate on Gena, my whole life right now is about keeping her alive,” Norris told Good Health.

“I believe this issue is so important,” he added.

