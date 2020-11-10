Officials might bring in additional law enforcement to help the Minneapolis Police Department respond to an increase in violent crime, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Monday.

Officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police will temporarily work with the Minneapolis Police Department if the measure is approved by the City Council and Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, according to the Star Tribune.

The city has experienced a recent surge in violent crime, with 74 reported homicides this year.

“We’re not gonna be having these people out taking bicycle theft reports. These are going to be people out combating crime issues,” Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said.

The officers will be deployed beginning Nov. 15 through the end of the year.

“We’re barely able to cover the shifts that we have,” City Council member Linea Palmisano said. “We really can’t allocate additional police officers for on-duty shifts.”

Palmisano supports the increase in law enforcement and hopes the city will incorporate funds to continue it in next year’s budget. Frey’s office said he also supports the measure.

Several Minneapolis police officers resigned after George Floyd’s death in May, according to the Star Tribune.

Civil unrest in Minneapolis has strained police department resources, and some officers have made claims of experiencing PTSD.

Multiple city council members previously supported “ending” the police department after Floyd’s death, according to the Star Tribune.

