Parler Share
News
An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, on Nov. 12, 2019.
An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, on Nov. 12, 2019. Environmental groups applauded a decision by Britain’s Conservative government to lift its opposition to onshore windfarms. (Frank Augstein / AP)

Climate Change Activists Secure a Win from Conservative Government, But It Could Come at a Cost

 By The Associated Press  December 7, 2022 at 4:16am
Parler Share

Environmental groups on Wednesday welcomed a decision by Britain’s Conservative government to lift its opposition to onshore wind farms.

However, they claimed any benefit will be erased if the government backs plans to open the U.K.’s first new coal mine in three decades.

Thursday is the deadline for a decision on the proposed mine in the Cumbria area of northwest England.

Opponents say approving it would obliterate the U.K.’s image as a world leader in replacing polluting fossil fuels with renewable energy.

Supporters, however, say the mine would bring much-needed jobs to an area hard hit by the closure of its mines and factories in recent decades.

Trending:
Twitter's Largest Advertiser Returns to Platform, Has Now 'Fully Resumed' Spending

Wind produced more than a quarter of the U.K.’s electricity in 2021. A majority of Britain’s wind farms are at sea.

Since 2015, the Conservative government has opposed new wind turbines on land because of local opposition.

While running for the Conservative Party’s leadership in the summer, Rishi Sunak, who is now prime minister, pledged to keep the ban.

However, his government said Tuesday it could allow wind farms in areas where communities support them, pending a “technical consultation.”

Should the coal mine be opened?

“Decisions on onshore wind sites will continue to be made at a local level as these are best made by local representatives who know their areas best and are democratically accountable to the local community,” the government said in a statement.

Caroline Lucas, Britain’s only Green Party lawmaker, said ending the ban on onshore wind was welcome though “the devil is in the detail.”

“But if this is meant to ‘buy off’ giving the greenlight to the Cumbria coal mine later this week, it would be totally & utterly shameless,” she wrote on Twitter.

Related:
'Murder Capital' of US Just Got a Lot More Dangerous, Dem Mayor Forced to Watch Dept Dwindle

Britain has taken steps to bolster its domestic energy supply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Many homes and businesses have seen bills double or triple in the past year, though a government price cap — due to end in April — has prevented even steeper hikes.

Environmentalists have strongly opposed plans for a mine that would extract coking coal — a type used to make steel rather than for fuel — from under the Irish Sea and process it on the site of a shuttered chemical plant in Whitehaven, a town 340 miles northwest of London.

Opponents say the mine would undermine global efforts to phase out coal and make it harder for Britain to meet its goals of generating 100 percent of electricity from clean energy sources by 2035 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“With the mine’s particular type of coal no use for the U.K. power or steel industries and the U.K. having led the global campaign to phase out coal, a lot rides on [Cabinet Minister] Michael Gove’s decision,” said Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent loss of oil imports prompted countries across Europe to reconsider plans to slash their use of fossil fuels.

Britain has approved more North Sea oil and gas drilling, while the Czech Republic reversed a plan to stop coal mining in a key region.

France recently restarted a shuttered coal plant, abandoning an earlier vow by President Emmanuel Macron to close all coal-burning plants in the country by the end of this year.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pregnant Woman Arrested After Her Simulated Labor Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing, Sends Passengers Fleeing Across Tarmac
MLB Slugger Aaron Judge Agrees to Historically Big Contract: Report
Climate Change Activists Secure a Win from Conservative Government, But It Could Come at a Cost
Chinese EV Manufacturers Get Terrible News from Elon Musk
Parents Refuse Blood from Vaxxed Donors for Baby, What Court Does Next Leaves Them Horrified
See more...

Conversation