The man President Joe Biden has picked to valiantly battle the forces of climate change and shepherd society into a Green New World has been indulging in what has been called “the quickest and cheapest way to warm the planet” along with his family, according to a new report.

The Fox News report, based upon data from Flight Aware, said the private jet belonging to climate czar John Kerry and his family has been soaring aloft about 16 times so far this year.

The reported activity by Kerry and his family comes as the left demands air travel be abandoned for the sake of saving the planet.

“Euro for euro, hour for hour, flying is the quickest and cheapest way to warm the planet,” Andrew Murphy, aviation manager at Transport & Environment, said, according to Vox.

According to the group Flight Free World, even the least little bit of flying can undo all those good deeds done elsewhere in our lives.

“For many of us, flying is our single largest source of emissions. A single flight can take up our entire annual individual carbon budget. There is simply no room for air travel if we are to achieve the required emissions reduction. The good news is that there is great potential to quickly reduce emissions if we choose to stay on the ground,” the group stated on its website.

The Fox News report said many of the private jet flights were within the state of Massachusetts, including the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

At least two flights skipped the many interstates and train routes connecting Massachusetts and New Jersey to make the journey by air.

The report indicated there could be a gap between what Kerry does privately versus when the taxpayer is watching.

“Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” a State Department spokesman told Fox News.

But Kerry has previously said making private flights is “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.”

The records are unclear as to who was flying aboard the Kerry family plane, which is valued at more than $1 million.

Fox News noted a jaunt from Idaho to Boston took place while Kerry was overseas.

Idaho was a frequent destination, while some trips were to California, the report said.

A private flight emits roughly 40 times the pollution per passenger as a commercial flight, according to a 2019 report by aviation firm Honeywell Aerospace.

Kerry has said he offsets emissions from air travel, but has yet to explain how that is accomplished.

The Fox News report indicated that based on the logged travel of Kerry’s private jet, the family let loose with an estimated 116 metric tons of carbon emissions between February 2020 and January of this year.

