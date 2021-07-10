Path 27
Commentary

Liberal Privilege: Photos Catch John Kerry Breaking Biden's Federal Mask Mandate Again

Kipp Jones July 10, 2021 at 2:26pm
Former secretary of state and current Biden administration climate czar John Kerry flouted federal air travel mask mandates for a second time this year while at an airport in Boston on Monday.

The Washington Free Beacon first shared images of the left-wing climate alarmist enjoying his liberal privilege.

The outlet reported that Kerry was spotted maskless at Boston Logan International Airport, where President Joe Biden’s absurd federal mask mandate applies.

This is the second time this year Kerry has been photographed violating the mandate.

In March, a photo circulated online of Kerry enjoying himself on a flight without a mask. Anyone but a wealthy, elitist liberal would have probably been put on a no-fly list for an offense such as this:

But Kerry was given a pass.

He even attempted to “gaslight” critics of his hypocrisy on Twitter when he told them their eyes deceived them.

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter,” he tweeted. “Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.”

Biden imposed the mask mandate in a January executive order.

“Science-based public health measures are critical to preventing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by travelers within the United States and those who enter the country from abroad,” the executive order stated.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Surgeon General, and the National Institutes of Health have concluded that mask-wearing, physical distancing, appropriate ventilation, and timely testing can mitigate the risk of travelers spreading COVID-19.”

But high-profile Democrats don’t have to abide by such silly rules and regulations.


It must be nice being a left-wing darling.

Someone such as Kerry can stir up a frenzy about rising sea levels and COVID-19, then go and purchase a private jet and a multimillion-dollar beachfront estate on a low-lying island without having to explain himself.

The moment something like a mask mandate becomes an inconvenience, Kerry can be done with it and face no repercussions.

The Democratic Party is, after all, the party of selective values, selective fear, selective outrage and selective science.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




