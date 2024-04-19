There is always a kind of grim satisfaction in watching leftist lunatics get eaten by their own.

Especially when those lunatics have recently been blocking highways and streets, vandalizing works of art, or just generally making major nuisances of themselves by disrupting people’s lives.

This time, the disruption happened at a gala honoring Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Thursday on X, the group Climate Defiance denounced Murkwoski as a “murderer” and declared that they “shut down” the event because “she incinerates us to enrich her cronies.”

“As Chevron’s top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us,” they threatened.

The video, however, told a much different story.

BREAKING: We just shut down a gala honoring U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is a murderer. She incinerates us to enrich her cronies. As Chevron’s top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q72mHerpdg — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 18, 2024

About half a dozen protesters rushed the stage holding a banner. A woman who appeared to be Murkowski could be seen calmly walking away from the microphone.

As people tried to remove the protesters, a scuffle ensued. One of the activists fell off the stage, the rest fell over a table right after him, and they all landed on top of each other in an undignified heap.

The shouting from each side was more or less indecipherable, but one girl could be heard accusing Murkowski of “ecocide.”

It’s almost impressive how badly the protesters failed.

They didn’t “shut down” the event. They didn’t even stop Murkowski from giving her speech — according to the Daily Beast, once the activists were removed, the gala continued as if nothing had happened.

Social media users were not rushing to congratulate them, either.

While there were obviously plenty of conservatives jumping on the pile, several self-identified liberals heaped criticism on the climate nuts too.

“I’m a proud liberal, but this isn’t protesting, it’s showboating and farcical, and quite frankly embarrassing,” one posted.

I’m a proud liberal, but this isn’t protesting, it’s showboating and farcical, and quite frankly embarrassing. People could have gotten hurt. Put on a red baseball cap and you’re no different. Do better. — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 18, 2024



Indeed, most comments were of the same tenor, castigating Climate Defiance for making the whole movement look ridiculous (which admittedly isn’t hard to do).

Who’s paying you to destroy goodwill for environmentalism? Exxon? BP? — i/o (@eyeslasho) April 18, 2024

That’s not the way to do it. You’re an embarrassment to the movement. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) April 18, 2024



One user called the protesters “terrorists,” while another sarcastically commented, “Congratulations on becoming the villain and turning people off from wanting to help address climate change.”

You all are terrorists. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 18, 2024

Congratulations on becoming the villain and turning people off from wanting to help address climate change. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 19, 2024



Exactly.

The overwhelmingly negative response to this incident just demonstrates how tired people have gotten of these activists’ childish antics, and how much damage they have done to their own cause.

Once a protest devolves into an off-brand “Three Stooges” skit, it only undermines the message. This group no doubt ended up creating enemies with their foolish behavior instead of allies in their quest to save the planet.

People have enough to worry about without having to deal with overgrown children acting out in public.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.