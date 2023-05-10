CNBC Parts Ways with Anchor Involved in Sexual Harassment Allegations

CNBC has announced that Hadley Gamble, the anchor whose relationship with former NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell led to his ouster, is no longer with the network.

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” CNBC said in a statement, according to CNN.

“Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors,” the statement said.

Gamble will collect more than $1 million in a settlement with CNBC, The New York Times reported, citing “a person familiar with knowledge of the decision.”

Gamble filed a complaint in March upon learning her contract with the network would not be renewed.

Gamble alleged that she began her affair with Shell about 11 years ago, according to the New York Post.

A report in The New York Times about the complaint said that Shell pursued Gamble, who said in the complaint that she initially turned down Shell but eventually began a sexual relationship with Shell over concern that rejecting him would impact her career.

“This was a mutual and consensual relationship,” a representative for Shell told The Post. “The complaint wildly misrepresents the facts of what happened.”

The Times report said that Gamble alleged there was a toxic work environment at CNBC.

She also claimed that she had been called a vulgar word used to insult women during a conversation witnessed by other CNBC workers and that she had been subject to bullying.

The report said that Gamble’s conduct was also being investigated regarding allegations of bullying on her part and other inappropriate conduct including comments she made about colleagues.

CNBC had sought to learn if a relationship Gamble had with Tom Barrack, a private equity investor, was used to get an interview with former White House aide Jared Kushner. The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing because the relationship was disclosed.

According to Axios, a source told it that former CNBC vice president and international managing editor Patrick Allen was the person who used the slur against Gamble. Allen left the network earlier this year.

Axios also reported that one of Gamble’s allegations concerned CNBC international president and managing director John Casey, saying he was complicit in the toxic workplace culture Gamble claimed exists at CNBC.

