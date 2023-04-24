Parler Share
Jeff Shell, then CEO of NBCUniversal, walks from lunch at the Allen & Company Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 6, 2022.
Jeff Shell, then CEO of NBCUniversal, walks from lunch at the Allen & Company Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 6, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

NBCUniversal CEO Booted Over 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Woman - Now Identified as CNBC Anchor

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2023 at 8:05am
The CEO of NBCUniversal was removed Sunday after a relationship with a company employee was revealed.

The action came after an outside investigation into a complaint against Jeff Shell, according to Deadline.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell, who is married, said in a statement.

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 10 years has been a privilege,” he said.

No successor was named on Sunday.

According to Deadline, the complaint against Shell was filed by CNBC anchor and senior international correspondent Hadley Gamble.

The outline said it sought comment from Gamble but had not received a reply.

Deadline reported that Shell’s relationship with Gamble began 11 years ago and continued intermittently until what the site said was “a couple of years ago.”

Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal International from 2011 to 2013, around the time the alleged relationship began.

In a memo to employees, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Comcast President Mike Cavanagh indicated Shell broke company rules.

“You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take the appropriate action, as we have done here,” their memo to employees said, according to Deadline.

The outlet reported that communication between Shell and Gamble was found in the company’s email system.

According to The New York Times, a complaint from the woman in the relationship launched the investigation into Shell’s conduct.

In 2021, Gamble was criticized by some who said she flirted with President Vladimir Putin during an interview.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




