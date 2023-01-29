Lawsuit Claims Google Ignored Sexual Harassment by Female Executive, Then Fired Victim

The media-giant Google is under scrutiny once again in regard to a sexual harassment case.

This instance, however, does not fit the “Me Too” narrative of there being a “systemic” scenario of male superiors abusing their female subordinates.

This time, Google is being sued for dismissing a white male victim of alleged sexual harassment from an Asian female superior.

According to the New York Post, Ryan Olohan — who was a 16-year veteran of Google — claimed to have been terminated from his position shortly after being sexually harassed by a top female director.

The accused director — Tiffany Miller — reportedly groped Olohan and rubbed his abs during a 2019 Christmas season company sponsored dinner, which occurred shortly after Olohan received a significant promotion.

Olohan — a married man — was then told by Miller that her own marriage lacked “spice” and that she knew he preferred Asian women.

According to various sources, Olohan reported the inappropriate incident to Google’s Human Resources department within the next week but to little avail.

According to the New York Post, the responding HR representative told Olohan, “…that if the complaint was ‘in reverse’ — a female accusing a white male of harassment — the complaint would certainly be escalated,” according to the legal documents filed.

Olohan also stated that many co-workers attempted to dismiss the shocking behavior as “Tiffany being Tiffany,” which is ironically similar to the rally cry, “boys will be boys.”

Court documents account for a flurry of various work-related reprisals and retaliations, including Miller verbally accosting Olohan at other Google hosted events following the initial complaint.

According to Bloomberg Law, Miller “encouraged” other employees to accuse Olohan of failing to be “inclusive” in his planning an off-site Google management event, despite Olohan’s providing correspondence that Google’s HR team had approved his plans in advance.

Olohan accused Miller of a similar instance of sexual harassment “at an April 2022 off-site management team event at a karaoke bar,” according to Bloomberg Law.

Olohan was terminated from his employment with Google on Aug. 5, 2022 for “allegedly not being inclusive,” the suit stated.

His termination was justified by a currently anonymous vice president who said, “Olohan’s team had ‘too many white guys’ and Olohan was ‘strongly encouraged’ to hire only female applicants and pushed to fire a male employee and replace him with a woman,” according to Bloomberg Law.

Olohan’s lawsuit “seeks unspecified damages, names both Google and Miller as defendants and accuses them of discrimination, retaliation, and fostering a hostile work environment,” according to the New York Post.

A Google spokesman gave a statement to the Post, which stated, “This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms. Miller at Google.”

It will be interesting to see how the media and public respond to this event, given Google’s posturing for a similar scenario where the victim/abuser roles were reversed.

In 2018, a globally organized “walk out” was conducted by employees protesting the lenient treatment of various high-level executives accused of this same kind of sexual harassment.

Big crowd here now at Google Dublin for the #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/hvRgPHX27D — Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) November 1, 2018

We, Google employees and contractors, will walkout on November 1 at 11:10am to demand these five real changes. #googlewalkout pic.twitter.com/amgTxK3IYw — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) November 1, 2018

According to CBS News, “Walkouts occurred at Google offices around the world, including San Francisco, Berlin, Dublin, Singapore and Zurich,” and appeared to be directed at the alleged misconduct of executives like Android software creator, Andy Rubin.

I would personally be surprised if Olohan’s lawsuit receives a fraction of the media representation that the Google walkout did, but it is important to understand that both men and women are capable of abusing power.

Keep stories like these in mind as the mainstream media continues its campaign to depict white, middle-aged men as the ruthless masters of a “patriarchal” society in which women are always the helpless victim.

