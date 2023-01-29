Parler Share
Commentary
A person walks past the Google logo at the 2022 Re:publica digital society festival on June 09, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
Commentary
A person walks past the Google logo at the 2022 Re:publica digital society festival on June 09, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Lawsuit Claims Google Ignored Sexual Harassment by Female Executive, Then Fired Victim

 By Jared Miller  January 29, 2023 at 9:30am
Parler Share

The media-giant Google is under scrutiny once again in regard to a sexual harassment case.

This instance, however, does not fit the “Me Too” narrative of there being a “systemic” scenario of male superiors abusing their female subordinates.

This time, Google is being sued for dismissing a white male victim of alleged sexual harassment from an Asian female superior.

According to the New York Post, Ryan Olohan — who was a 16-year veteran of Google — claimed to have been terminated from his position shortly after being sexually harassed by a top female director.

The accused director — Tiffany Miller — reportedly groped Olohan and rubbed his abs during a 2019 Christmas season company sponsored dinner, which occurred shortly after Olohan received a significant promotion.

Trending:
It's Not Just Gas Stoves Democrats Are Coming For - Here Are Other Home Appliances on the Chopping Block

Olohan — a married man — was then told by Miller that her own marriage lacked “spice” and that she knew he preferred Asian women.

According to various sources, Olohan reported the inappropriate incident to Google’s Human Resources department within the next week but to little avail.

According to the New York Post, the responding HR representative told Olohan, “…that if the complaint was ‘in reverse’ — a female accusing a white male of harassment — the complaint would certainly be escalated,” according to the legal documents filed.

Olohan also stated that many co-workers attempted to dismiss the shocking behavior as “Tiffany being Tiffany,” which is ironically similar to the rally cry, “boys will be boys.”

Will Google lose this lawsuit?

Court documents account for a flurry of various work-related reprisals and retaliations, including Miller verbally accosting Olohan at other Google hosted events following the initial complaint.

According to Bloomberg Law, Miller “encouraged” other employees to accuse Olohan of failing to be “inclusive” in his planning an off-site Google management event, despite Olohan’s providing correspondence that Google’s HR team had approved his plans in advance.

Olohan accused Miller of a similar instance of sexual harassment “at an April 2022 off-site management team event at a karaoke bar,” according to Bloomberg Law.

Olohan was terminated from his employment with Google on Aug. 5, 2022 for “allegedly not being inclusive,” the suit stated.

His termination was justified by a currently anonymous vice president who said, “Olohan’s team had ‘too many white guys’ and Olohan was ‘strongly encouraged’ to hire only female applicants and pushed to fire a male employee and replace him with a woman,” according to Bloomberg Law.

Related:
Blackout Begins Against Project Veritas Video - One Platform Has Purged It Completely

Olohan’s lawsuit “seeks unspecified damages, names both Google and Miller as defendants and accuses them of discrimination, retaliation, and fostering a hostile work environment,” according to the New York Post.

A Google spokesman gave a statement to the Post, which stated, “This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms. Miller at Google.”

It will be interesting to see how the media and public respond to this event, given Google’s posturing for a similar scenario where the victim/abuser roles were reversed.

In 2018, a globally organized “walk out” was conducted by employees protesting the lenient treatment of various high-level executives accused of this same kind of sexual harassment.

According to CBS News, “Walkouts occurred at Google offices around the world, including San Francisco, Berlin, Dublin, Singapore and Zurich,” and appeared to be directed at the alleged misconduct of executives like Android software creator, Andy Rubin.

I would personally be surprised if Olohan’s lawsuit receives a fraction of the media representation that the Google walkout did, but it is important to understand that both men and women are capable of abusing power.

Keep stories like these in mind as the mainstream media continues its campaign to depict white, middle-aged men as the ruthless masters of a “patriarchal” society in which women are always the helpless victim.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jared Miller
Jared is a conservative, Christian Minnesotan who graduated from the University of Minnesota with political science and history majors with his faith intact.

He has been successfully published by other Conservative News Outlets, like “American Watchmen,” and is an aspiring author.

"It is the duty of every man, as far as his ability extends, to detect and expose delusion and error." - Thomas Paine




Lawsuit Claims Google Ignored Sexual Harassment by Female Executive, Then Fired Victim
Actor Was Trying to Save Nephew from 14,000-Pound Sliding Snowcat When He Was Pulled Under and Crushed
Biden Impeachment Coming? Senate Democrats Express Support for Investigation
Coping with Sudden Death of 26-Year-Old Son: WWE Hall of Famer Admits Dark Truth in Months After
Bill Gates Hosts 'AMA' - Hounded for Gobbling Up Farmland, Then It Got So Much Worse for Him
See more...

Conversation