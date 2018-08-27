CNN Appears to Sympathize With Child-Abusing New Mexico Radicals

CNN is under fire for publishing a story over the weekend that many claim to be sympathetic to the “extremist Muslims” who were arrested by authorities earlier this month for child abuse.

The news outlet tweeted a link to the article on Sunday with the caption, “New Mexico compound family struggled with life off the grid.”

The article written by Emanuella Grinberg describes how the adults accused of child abuse and children struggled during their time in New Mexico. It mentions how few people came in contact with them, and when they did meet the citizens of the local town, people noticed their “dirty clothes and their skin color.”

Grinberg continues to appear to try and humanize the would-be terrorists by adding, “A resident recalled how one of the men tenderly wiped the nose of a crying child.”

Additionally, Grinberg seemed to add that the real villain in this story is “Islamophobia.”

She wrote, “Many are quick to distance the state’s countercultural vibe from the compound and its inhabitants, who are accused of training the children to commit mass shootings. But they also fear that the publicity around a case infused with allegations of terrorism, child abuse and faith healing might contribute to a rise in racism and Islamophobia.”

Grinberg went on to write about the conditions of the compound as well as the “history of counterculture movements” within the deserts of New Mexico.

However, the article is receiving quite a bit of criticism.

“It appears CNN wants us to feel sorry for child abusers who were training children to carry out school shootings, and were plotting to attack a hospital in Atlanta,” Newbusters said of CNN’s reporting.

“Let’s just remember these men and women starved 11 children to emaciation, killed a three-year-old boy, and were allegedly planning out a terror attack on a hospital, but Islamophobia is the real problem here?”

Others have taken to Twitter to announce their disdain for the article.

Hey @CNN are you trying to justify the criminals in any absurd way? Go ahead bring in a panel of experts to tell us that it likely was the children’s fault for being too submissive and thus agreeing with the abuse. Go ahead we know you can go lower than you already have. — Sofia (@Sofiap1) August 27, 2018

This is disgusting — Adam Joñes (@_RunninJonesy_) August 27, 2018

Fox News previously reported that court documents alleged the adults at the compound had targeted an Atlanta hospital as a target for a terrorist attack. In addition, Prosecutors say the adults were training children to carry out terrorist attacks against schools.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the occupants of the compound were “most likely heavily armed and considered extremists of the Muslim belief.”

