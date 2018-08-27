SECTIONS
US News
Print

CNN Appears to Sympathize With Child-Abusing New Mexico Radicals

By Steven Beyer
at 3:24pm
Print

CNN is under fire for publishing a story over the weekend that many claim to be sympathetic to the “extremist Muslims” who were arrested by authorities earlier this month for child abuse.

The news outlet tweeted a link to the article on Sunday with the caption, “New Mexico compound family struggled with life off the grid.”

The article written by Emanuella Grinberg describes how the adults accused of child abuse and children struggled during their time in New Mexico. It mentions how few people came in contact with them, and when they did meet the citizens of the local town, people noticed their “dirty clothes and their skin color.”

Grinberg continues to appear to try and humanize the would-be terrorists by adding, “A resident recalled how one of the men tenderly wiped the nose of a crying child.”

Additionally, Grinberg seemed to add that the real villain in this story is “Islamophobia.”

TRENDING: Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

She wrote, “Many are quick to distance the state’s countercultural vibe from the compound and its inhabitants, who are accused of training the children to commit mass shootings. But they also fear that the publicity around a case infused with allegations of terrorism, child abuse and faith healing might contribute to a rise in racism and Islamophobia.”

Grinberg went on to write about the conditions of the compound as well as the “history of counterculture movements” within the deserts of New Mexico.

However, the article is receiving quite a bit of criticism.

“It appears CNN wants us to feel sorry for child abusers who were training children to carry out school shootings, and were plotting to attack a hospital in Atlanta,” Newbusters said of CNN’s reporting.

Is the CNN article sympathetic to the alleged child abusers?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Let’s just remember these men and women starved 11 children to emaciation, killed a three-year-old boy, and were allegedly planning out a terror attack on a hospital, but Islamophobia is the real problem here?”

Others have taken to Twitter to announce their disdain for the article.

Fox News previously reported that court documents alleged the adults at the compound had targeted an Atlanta hospital as a target for a terrorist attack. In addition, Prosecutors say the adults were training children to carry out terrorist attacks against schools.

RELATED: Man Arrested at Compound Where He Allegedly Trained Kids To Commit School Shootings

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the occupants of the compound were “most likely heavily armed and considered extremists of the Muslim belief.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Chris Agee

Steven Crowder gets a beer thrown on himscreen shot / YouTube

Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.