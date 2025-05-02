Volleys of sarcasm on a CNN show led to a commercial break Wednesday as black conservative commentator Shermichael Singleton tangled with “The View” co-host Ana Navarro.

The subject was the hot-button issue of illegal immigration in general, and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador in particular.

The already-fiesty rhetoric from the panel gathered for the “CNN Newsnight” episode escalated as Navarro fired off a challenge at Singleton, who fired back, leading to host Abby Phillip abruptly taking the show to a commercial break, according to a video posted to X.

Amid general arguing, Navarro began by trying to attack Secretary of State Marco Rubio before Singleton took over.

“If you come to this country illegally, you are going home. Simple as that. We do not have unlimited resources in this country to take care of other people,” Singleton said.

Amid general arguing, Navarro said, “There’s a hell of a lot people other than the black people who were brought here as slaves who came to this country illegally.”

“They are not the same as black people who were brought here against our will,” he said, saying illegal immigrants “decided to walk their butts across the border. There’s a big difference. There is a big difference! There’s a big difference, Ana!”

“That’s exactly what I just said. I said there is a lot of people other than the black people! That’s exactly what I just said! That’s exactly what I just said, Shermichael!” she said, adding that Singleton looked and acted indignant.

“It’s not about acting indignant,” he said, adding as Navarro kept talking, “You’re acting as if you have the moral high ground here.”

“You just heard me say that other than the black people who came as slaves there are a lot of people from many countries that came here illegally!” she said.

Phillip tried to calm things down by suggesting Singleton misheard Navarro, only to have Navarro throw fuel on the fire by saying, “No, he purposely misheard it!”

“I purposely misheard it?” he said, again talking over Navarro to add, “Now you’re in my brain? Is that where we’re going?”

Navarro said she was above such accusations.

“You think I would say — I, who have advocated for black people my entire life — would say something like that? Give me a damn break!”

Singleton was not impressed.

“Because you’ve advocated for black people, great. Congratulations. Last time I checked, I’m black; you’re not,” he said.

“That’s right! I’m Latino, and my people are being racially profiled!” she yelled.

“Do I have to remind you the history of my people? Do you want to go there? Do you really want to go on the moral high ground? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?” Singleton said.

The show then broke for a commercial as Navarro was still in mid-sentence, trying to get in the last word.

