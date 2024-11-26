Share
Commentary

CNN Let a Conservative Join Its Network: He's Tearing Them to Pieces

 By Michael Schwarz  November 26, 2024 at 1:40pm
To protect sensitive Democrats from opinions that might make them uncomfortable, establishment media outlets seldom showcase anti-establishment voices.

Thus, when CNN hired commentator Scott Jennings in 2017, network executives could not have known that seven years later, the former Republican strategist would emerge as one of the most effective spokesmen for — and symbols of — President-elect Donald Trump’s conservative-populist MAGA coalition.

Though regularly outnumbered on CNN panels by four or five to one, Jennings has given his pro-establishment antagonists all they can handle.

Moreover, in the weeks since Trump’s landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Jennings has forced CNN panelists and viewers to hear the truth about pro-establishment Democrats’ deepening estrangement from a majority of American voters.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X on Nov. 9, Jennings referred to the Democratic Party as a “professional fainting society.” Even liberal CNN commentator Van Jones had to chuckle at that phrase.

In other words, Democrats have gone so woke that they take offense at everything.

Jennings also expressed the view of many traditional conservatives when he explained how and why Democrats have alienated young men.

“I think the Democrats in this election made men feel like — that, ‘The patriarchy is over, boys, and we’re gonna put you in the back seat for a while, and you’re just gonna have to accept it,'” he said in a clip posted to X on Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, Jennings also spoke for Trump supporters who continue to regard the COVID era as an authoritarian nightmare.

In a clip posted to X on Nov. 15 — one day after the president-elect nominated former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a MAGA favorite, to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services — Jennings voiced the sentiments of millions of MAGA voters when he denounced COVID-era lockdowns and mandates as “garbage.”

Incredibly, Jennings has sometimes gotten so far under his colleagues’ skin that he has them refuting their own network’s reports.

For instance, in a clip posted to X Tuesday, Jennings incurred the displeasure of his fellow panelists when he characterized Elon Musk’s X as the most ideologically balanced social media platform.

“Who’s your source?” multiple panelists yelled in disbelief.

“We reported it on this network,” the conservative commentator replied.

A clip of CNN data analyst Harry Enten showing a breakdown of Democrats (48 percent) and Republicans (47 percent) on X followed immediately thereafter.

Finally, on the morning after the election, Jennings described Trump’s victory as the “revenge” of ordinary, working-class Americans.

Jennings’s effectiveness as a pro-Trump voice on CNN has grown increasingly obvious of late.

In fact, as a measure of that effectiveness, less than two weeks before the election, The Washington Post ran what amounted to a hit piece on Jennings.

The Post depicted Jennings as combative but also hypocritical, noting that he did not always support Trump.

What those establishment scribes fail to understand, however, is that Jennings symbolizes the entire Trump coalition.

Musk, for instance, did not endorse Trump until July 13, the day of the first assassination attempt. The alliance between the two men then fortified over time.

Kennedy did not come aboard until Aug. 23. Tulsi Gabbard, another former Democrat, joined the Trump team the following week.

Even Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, a strong traditional conservative, did not always support the former and future president.

Thus, when CNN viewers heard Jennings in those clips above — denouncing COVID-era tyranny, defending Musk’s free-speech sanctuary on X, explaining why young men and others feel disgusted and alienated by wokeness, and speaking for the forgotten working class — they heard the voice of millions who successfully united to send Trump back to the White House.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
CNN Let a Conservative Join Its Network: He's Tearing Them to Pieces
