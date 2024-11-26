Former President Donald Trump trounced Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona by more than 187,000 votes — a margin 18 times bigger than four years ago, when the election was called for President Joe Biden by a meager 10,000 votes.

Trump’s decisive victory — coupled with the GOP registering more voters than Democrats — suggests Arizona is morphing into a red state that might no longer be a battleground.

It’s one thing for Kamala Harris to lose. It’s another level of embarrassment entirely to lose in such a fashion that the once-purple-ish state of Arizona is leaning comfortably red. Just about every GOP candidate up and down the ballot in Arizona performed ahead of expectations on election day, and that’s because neither Harris nor the Dems seem to have any answers for the most pressing issues.

Arizona has finished counting. Trump won by 5.5% in the end, making it the reddest of the seven swing states. pic.twitter.com/CjRf7mqK9w — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 26, 2024

One such issue: The results in Arizona suggest that illegal immigration played an outsized role in Trump winning the critical swing state.

This election cycle, Trump carried Maricopa County, the “biggest battleground county in the country,” according to AZCentral.

Democrats and their left-wing media lapdogs have repeatedly bleated that Trump’s vow to curb mass illegal immigration is a “racist” policy that would alienate Hispanic voters.

However, the areas in Maricopa County that showed “notable rightward shifts included the Latino-heavy neighborhoods of south and west Phoenix, and the East Valley cities that moved toward Biden four years ago,” AZCentral reported.

Do you believe Arizona is a swing state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The outlet adds: “Trump’s strength in Maricopa County was particularly stinging for Democrats because of how consequential it was in Biden’s defeat of Trump in 2020.”

While Harris predictably won the Democrat-run city of Phoenix, Trump carried the surrounding suburbs by huge margins.

“Harris won Phoenix with 57% of the vote. Trump received 42%, according to city election results,” AZCentral reported.

But Phoenix is hardly the only city in Arizona, as AZCentral points out: “[I]n nearby Gilbert, Trump won by 16 percentage points. He carried Mesa by 12 percentage points and Scottsdale by 9 percentage points.”

In another scathing rebuke of the Democrats’ reckless enabling of unfettered illegal immigration, Trump made gains in all four Arizona counties that border Mexico.

This isn’t surprising, given the tsunami of complaints voiced by border residents in Arizona and across the nation during the past three-and-a-half years.

Illegal Migrant caught criminally speeding in Arizona – No identification

– On the phone while driving

– Lies about having paperwork

– Has fake paperwork

– Speaks next to no English

– Has no insurance Booked into jail on multiple warrants, all other illegals just let go pic.twitter.com/B2u631S4Xt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 19, 2024

NEW: Our photographer witnessed another wall breach and mass illegal crossing of people from around the globe into Lukeville, AZ yesterday evening. This Tucson, AZ sector continues to see the most activity. At end of video, you’ll see the some taking selfies to show they got in. pic.twitter.com/v67wzo6NJ5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 16, 2024

Last year, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security as part of its hearing titled “Every State is a Border State: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”

In his gripping testimony, Lamb blamed President Joe Biden for enabling illegal border crossings, which fuels horrifying human and drug trafficking.

“When we ask people why they came here, they said, ‘Because Joe Biden said we could,’” the sheriff said.

Mass illegal immigration erodes public safety and drains public resources such as hospitals, schools and housing units.

It also incentivizes a booming cottage industry for violent drug cartels, human trafficking gangs and prostitution rings.

Trump’s landslide victory in Arizona and across the nation has sent an undeniable message that voters have tasked him with the mandate to stem the rising tide of illegal immigration.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.