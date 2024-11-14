Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot

President-elect Donald Trump nominated lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday to be the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” he added.

When Kennedy endorsed Trump in August after suspending his own presidential campaign, he said that the Republican had promised him a role in dealing with the nation’s health epidemic, particularly among the youth.

Last month, Trump said at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

Donald Trump says he will empower Robert F. Kennedy Jr to sort out the food and drug supply in America: “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.”pic.twitter.com/7zCCxRw36X — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 28, 2024

HHS encompasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, and the National Institutes of Health, among other organizations.

Do you think Trump made the right choice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (117 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

RFK Jr. campaigned for Trump promoting the slogan Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), tying in with the president-elect’s Make America Great Again slogan.

He will likely face his stiffest resistance in Senate confirmation regarding his views on vaccines.

Last month during a News Nation town hall, Kennedy explained, “I think most people don’t know what my stance is on vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine. And I’ve said that hundreds and hundreds of times, but it doesn’t matter, because that is a way of silencing me.”

This is key…

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “I think most people don’t know what my stance is on vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine. And I’ve said that hundreds and hundreds of times, but it doesn’t matter, because that is a way of silencing me. Using that pejorative to describe me… pic.twitter.com/FILHoKpC1G — Camus (@newstart_2024) November 10, 2024

“My position on vaccines, I think, is… I think virtually every American would agree with my stance on vaccines, which is that vaccines should be tested like other medicines,” he said.

President Trump has asked me to do three things:

1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies.

2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.

3. Make America Healthy Again by ending the chronic disease epidemic. pic.twitter.com/WHMOsD0CiI — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 6, 2024

Kennedy told NBC News after the elections his goals would be cleaning up the corruption in our government health agencies; returning those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science; and ending the chronic disease epidemic.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.