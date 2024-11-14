Share
President-elect Donald Trump shakes the hand of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Turning Point even in Duluth, Georgia, on Oct. 23.
President-elect Donald Trump shakes the hand of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Turning Point even in Duluth, Georgia, on Oct. 23. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot

 By Randy DeSoto  November 14, 2024 at 2:22pm
President-elect Donald Trump nominated lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday to be the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” he added.

When Kennedy endorsed Trump in August after suspending his own presidential campaign, he said that the Republican had promised him a role in dealing with the nation’s health epidemic, particularly among the youth.

Last month, Trump said at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

HHS encompasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, and the National Institutes of Health, among other organizations.

RFK Jr. campaigned for Trump promoting the slogan Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), tying in with the president-elect’s Make America Great Again slogan.

He will likely face his stiffest resistance in Senate confirmation regarding his views on vaccines.

Last month during a News Nation town hall, Kennedy explained, “I think most people don’t know what my stance is on vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine. And I’ve said that hundreds and hundreds of times, but it doesn’t matter, because that is a way of silencing me.”

“My position on vaccines, I think, is… I think virtually every American would agree with my stance on vaccines, which is that vaccines should be tested like other medicines,” he said.

Kennedy told NBC News after the elections his goals would be cleaning up the corruption in our government health agencies; returning those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science; and ending the chronic disease epidemic.

