News

CNN Shakes Up Programming Slate, Adds Two New Prime-Time Hosts to Lineup

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2023 at 5:27am
CNN is shuffling personalities with a new lineup of hosts.

Abby Phillip will be hosting “CNN NewsNight” at 10 p.m., while Laura Coates will host “Laura Coates Live” at 11 p.m.,” the network announced in a release.

Phil Mattingly will join Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning,” while Kasie Hunt will anchor “Early Start.”

Chris Wallace will anchor a weekend program that the release said “features a fast-paced, provocative panel of some of the country’s best reporters and influential commentators to make sense of breaking news, the latest developments in the 2024 presidential race, and set the agenda for what’s next.”

The release noted that Manu Raju will anchor the Sunday edition of “Inside Politics” while Christiane Amanpour will have a new weekend show that was not named.

A Gayle King and Charles Barkley show called “King Charles” will appear as a limited series during the fall. The changes come after former CEO Chris Licht was let go.

A report in the New York Post quoted what it said was a media veteran’s caustic reaction to the changes.

“It’s like musical chairs,” said a source, who was not named.

“No one [at the network] is electric,” a second source said.

“Saw the line up. Ehhh. Totally dull. Will make zero difference,” the Post quoted a third source as saying.

Axios noted that new lineup “gives diverse talent more visibility.”

“Two evening anchors are women of color, and women will anchor all news between 7 p.m. ET and midnight — with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m.,” Axios noted.

The New York Times noted that the changes come as the network has tumbled in the ratings.

Citing Nielsen data, Adweek reported that in July, CNN averaged 534,000 total primetime viewers, which was 12th in basic cable. For the sake of comparison, Fox News averaged 1,571,000 while MSNBC averaged 1,124,000 viewers.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation