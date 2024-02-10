CNN rolled the dice when it paired up former NBA star and basketball commentator Charles Barkley with CBS morning show host Gayle King for a weekly show.

Separately, Barkley and King are each popular with their audiences, with King anchoring “CBS Mornings” and Barkley sitting on the panel on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

CNN’s stock with viewers has apparently tanked so dramatically in recent years that the tandem is a primetime afterthought.

The New York Post reported ratings for the latest Wednesday evening broadcast of “King Charles” lost in the ratings to reruns of “South Park” and “Seinfeld.”

The show debuted on Nov. 29 and airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

“King Charles” opened with 500,000 total viewers in Don Lemon’s old time slot with 139,000 of those viewers being among the 25-54 age demographic that is sought after by advertisers, according to the Post.

Those numbers weren’t particularly strong but were at least respectable.

But in the weeks since the show’s premiere, people are tuning out the show.

Citing information from Nielsen, the Post reported that the Jan. 31 broadcast only attracted 400,000 total viewers. To make matters worse, the show tanked in the age demographic, attracting only 89,000 — the first time “King Charles” fell short of 100,000 viewers in this demo.

Do you regularly watch cable news? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Reruns of “South Park,” “Seinfeld,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family” each beat “King Charles” in total viewers on Jan. 31, which is not even the most embarrassing part of the show’s unraveling.

The “South Park” episode in question — the one that defeated CNN’s exercise in gaiety — aired at 2:30 a.m., according to the Post.

People have simply had enough of CNN and its mission to spread lies, twist truths and demonize millions of conservative Americans.

Naturally, a source described as being “close” to CNN, disputed the Nielsen numbers and the notion its failing show is indeed failing when pressed for comment by the Post.

CNN’s ‘King Charles’ another ratings disaster for struggling network, losing 20% of viewers since its debut https://t.co/AFSCwE9bwU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 9, 2024

CNN’s source said that the show’s ratings are not an accurate picture of how many people watch “King Charles” and pointed out that the show is available to stream on-demand on MAX.

As if hordes of people who pay for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service are going to log in, ignore HBO’s vast library of great shows and choose anything from CNN.

The CNN sources also argued the show is embracing diversity and attracts more minority viewership than its competitors.

“King Charles” came in a distant last place in the cable news ratings, and the apparent takeaway for those propping up the failed network is that at the very least, diversity notched a win.

Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” smashed all the competition Jan. 31 with 2.2 million total viewers and 241,000 in the demo.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.