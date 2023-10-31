Gina Carano Joins 'South Park' Fun in Roasting Kathleen Kennedy and Woke Disney
The creators of the animated hit show “South Park” escalated their war against Disney with an episode that dropped on Friday, and actress Gina Carano is among those who have weighed in.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone have taken on the far-left company for years.
On Friday, the duo took specific aim at Kathleen Kennedy, who heads Lucasfilm. Kennedy is blamed for much of her company’s pivot to the left and for its ongoing alienation of audiences.
In a 48-minute Paramount+ special called “Joining the Panderverse,” “South Park” character Eric Cartman expressed fears he would be replaced in the show by a “diverse woman.”
From there, the episode skewered Kennedy and Disney by satirizing its every decision as revolving around how many lesbians or women of color Kennedy could needlessly inject into company projects — in spite of mounting losses for the company.
The Clip from South Park Blaming Kathleen Kennedy for ‘Why Disney Movies All Suck Now’ pic.twitter.com/WjSQ3sxnpX
— Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) October 27, 2023
A clip of the episode went viral on X (formerly Twitter):
South Park taking no prisoners with this one. https://t.co/CzNAKBbuWS
— The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) October 28, 2023
I may actually resub to @paramountplus for this! Also I agree with Cartman that this actually is the best explanation for why Disney is hot garbage now https://t.co/hSK2KLyba6
— Sam Whitfield🎙 (@SamW_NGC) October 28, 2023
So, South Park is saying what the “toxic” fans have been saying since 2018.
Better late than never, I suppose. https://t.co/utxfWlLoZT
— Matt Kadish – SaltyNerd.com (@MatthewKadish) October 28, 2023
Carano, who was removed from the Disney+ “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” in 2021 over social media posts that were interpreted by leftists as being too conservative, shared the clip and joined in on the roast of Kennedy.
Carano commented:
“This is the part where [Kennedy] demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film, she’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode.”
She concluded, “But maybe just maybe the jig is up.”
This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and… https://t.co/CMgASHQBgz
— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 28, 2023
Under Kennedy’s direction, Lucasfilm has taken flak for prioritizing diversity at the expense of quality in films in the “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” franchises.
According to Forbes, it is believed that four box office flops in 2023 alone might have cost Disney as much as $1 billion as audiences have turned away from the House of Mouse.
Carano currently works in the creative division at The Daily Wire after she accepted a job from the company following her attempted cancellation by Disney.
