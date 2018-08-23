After Cohen Pleads Guilty, Media Uses Word ‘Impeachment’ 222 Times in 18 Hours

After the major legal developments of this week, President Donald Trump’s impeachment is a subject of increasing discussion.

He mentioned the possibility himself in a Fox News interview on Thursday.

“If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash,” he said. “I think everybody would be very poor.”

As the right-leaning media analysts at Newsbusters reported, “impeachment,” or some version of the word is a popular topic on what it labeled “liberal” cable news outlets.

Prior to Trump’s own discussion of the possibility on the Fox News Channel, the report noted that the word “impeach” in all its forms was uttered a total of 222 times on CNN or MSNBC in an 18-hour period after Trump’s former attorney pleaded guilty to a series of felony charges.

TRENDING: Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz Tempers Hysteria on Cohen Plea: ‘Kind of Like Jaywalking’

Michael Cohen included the president in his description of campaign finance violations tied to hush-money payments to two women who claimed to have affairs with Trump.

As numerous commentators speculate that the development is tantamount to Cohen implicating Trump in a crime, discussion of possible impeachment has increased.

Between 6 a.m. and midnight on Wednesday, Newsbusters found that MSNBC hosts and guests mentioned the term 114 times. On CNN, the number was 108.

A number of hosts, including Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo on CNN, mentioned the term only once during their broadcasts.

Do you think Trump will be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Others, such as MSNBC’s Ali Velshi were far more liberal in their discussion of the topic.

Several Democrats have cited the possibility of launching impeachment hearings against Trump in attempting to rally members of the party to the polls ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Many of the party’s state and national leaders, however, urge candidates to focus on issues instead of impeachment, which remains a divisive topic even among Democrats.

As for Trump, he continues to maintain that he has done nothing wrong and told Fox New Channel host Ainsley Earhardt that he does not think he could be justifiably impeached.

“You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all,” he said. “I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job.”

RELATED: Developing: Facebook May Have Broken Federal Law to Help Democrats

Administration officials have continued to back up Trump’s claims of innocence as a Justice Department special counsel probe presses forward. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeated a similar statement in response to a string of questions during the first news conference after Cohen’s guilty plea.

“Again, I’m not getting into the back-and-forth details,” she said at one point. “I can tell you as the president has stated on numerous occasions, he did nothing wrong. There are no charges against him in this.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.