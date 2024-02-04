Cold Case from the '80s Solved After Imprisoned Serial Killer Admits to It

Police in Florida announced on Sunday that they cracked the case of a 44-year-old unsolved murder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on its Facebook page that the investigation into the four-decade-old murder of Carol Ann Barrett has come to end — two years after serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr. admitted to the slaying.

Mansfield is currently serving five concurrent life sentences for murder in a California prison. Because of this, the Florida State Attorney’s Office announced that it will not prosecute Mansfield for Barrett’s murder.

Barrett, 18, was abducted from a hotel room in Daytona Beach, Florida, at approximately 2 a.m. on March 23, 1980. She was visiting the state from her hometown of Zanesville, Ohio, to enjoy spring break with a group of high school friends.

Barrett’s body was discovered on March 24, 1980, in a ditch along Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, nearly 100 miles from where she was taken An autopsy confirmed that Barrett’s death was a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, the trail for Barrett’s killer went cold until 2017, when the case was re-opened based on a review of all available evidence by the Jacksonville-based nonprofit Project: Cold Case, an organization dedicated to finding the answers to unsolved murders.

Mansfield, who was 24 at time time Barrett was abducted and killed, is now in his late 60s. He was listed as a person of interest by investigators in 2020. In September 2022, he confessed to Barrett’s kidnap and murder.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman reached by The Western Journal on Tuesday said evidence accumulated since 2022 led the sheriff’s office to close the case now.

Despite her short life, Barrett’s kind spirit remains in the hearts of friends and family, including her niece, Claire Gilligan, whom Barrett saved from drowning when Gilligan was a small child, according to WJXT-TV in Jacksonville.

Gilligan was too young to remember the incident, but she knows why she’s alive today.

“[She] jumped in and pulled me out and gave me CPR until the ambulance came,” Gilligan told the station. “She was a hero multiple times over.”

While many cold cases before the advent of DNA technology continue to puzzle law enforcement, this case serves as a reminder of the power of the resilience and determination of our nation’s crime fighters.

It also sheds light on the impact that nonprofits such as Project: Cold Case can have on solving cases that seemingly have no answer.

While law enforcement offices can be stretched thin with a myriad of other responsibilities, other organizations can provide a needed boost to get the ball rolling again.

Above all, the determination of the victim’s family can ensure that all hope is not lost. WJXT reported that Barrett’s family had worked extensively with investigators and Project: Cold Case to keep Barrett’s story in the public eye.

Sadly, the work that law enforcement officials do to provide justice and closure to the families of victims often goes overlooked.

Over the last few years, law enforcement has come increasingly under fire as part of the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, and the calls for defunding the police. All the good law enforcement does on a day-to-day basis has been largely overlooked.

Today, it might be that a decades-old cold case has finally been solved. Tomorrow, it might be helping someone get into their locked car.

Big or small, law enforcement continues to serve our nation day in and day out, and their good deeds largely go unnoticed.

Sometimes, it takes stories like Carol Ann Barrett’s to remind us of the level of dedication that law enforcement officials have to preserving justice in our communities, and doing what they can to make sure no crime goes unsolved.

Sure, mistakes will be made, and cases will remain cold, but the positive impact that law enforcement makes in our communities, and their dedication to seeking justice, will always remain.

