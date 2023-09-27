Share
News
Sports

Colin Kaepernick's Pathetic Letter to NFL Owner Pleading for Return Released by Friend

 By George C. Upper III  September 27, 2023 at 12:46pm
Share

After the New York Jets lost legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season after only four plays into his debut with the team, one man — who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 — thinks he has an answer for the the struggling franchise.

Former San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas on Thursday, asking for a position on the team’s practice squad “with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

That that was not, in fact, Kaepernick’s sole mission was made evidence by his follow-up statement that putting him on the practice squad would allow the Jets “to take a real look at where I am football wise.”

The letter was posted to Instagram by rapper J. Cole, a friend of Kaepernick’s who said he shared the letter after talking the former NFL starter into allowing him to do so. You can read the letter in its entirety in J. Cole’s Instragram post, here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cole World (@realcoleworld)

Trending:
Obama Laid the Groundwork for Ukraine Invasion - Sowell Warned Us This Would Happen

Despite not having played an NFL snap since Jan. 1, 2017, the former San Francisco 49er and his supporters have clung tight to the idea that he should be a quarterback in the league — and preferably a starter.

And Kaepernick apparently sees an opportunity in the fact that the 39-year-old Rodgers will miss the rest of this season — and possibly beyond, given the severity of his injury and his relatively advanced sports age.

But while Jets fans were wallowing in misery in the immediate aftermath of the Rodgers injury (the team would go on to a controversial overtime win after Rodgers’ injury, but has lost two games since), some NFL punditry saw the perfect chance to push the idea of Kaepernick suiting up in the NFL after over six years.

Should the Jets sign Kaepernick as a quarterback?

One of the most vocal proponents of the 35-year-old political activist’s return to the football field came from former ESPN host Jemele Hill in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“There’s a QB right there in New Jersey who took a team to a Super Bowl and a NFC championship game,” Hill wrote on Sept. 12. “Rhymes with Happernick.”

When other X users noted that NFL fans last saw Kaepernick when he was struggling to keep a starting position against 49ers journeyman backup Blaine Gabbert, Hill continued to defend him:

Related:
Journalist Sues NFL for Racial Discrimination, Alleges Offensive Comments from Cowboys and Bills Owners

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, in fact, reported the same day that Kaepernick was ready to be a Jet.

“I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return,” Schultz posted on X. “Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out.”

However, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that the Jets had just added 8-year NFL veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to its practice squad, which would not seem to be a good sign for Kaepernick.

Siemian had previously played for the Jets in the 2019 season.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Colin Kaepernick's Pathetic Letter to NFL Owner Pleading for Return Released by Friend
Missing 2-Year-Old Found with Dogs in Deep Woods, As Rescuers Approach They Realize What the Hounds Were Doing
Fox News Cuts Away from Trump Speech 4 Seconds After He Says 'Tucker Carlson'
Video: Texas Troops Spring Into Action After Illegal Immigrants Plant Foreign Flag on US Soil
Sick Leaked Veterans Affairs Training Video Shows Government Has Gone Full Woke
See more...

Conversation