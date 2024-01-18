College Basketball Teams Unite in Public Prayer After Thrilling Game: 'A Great Moment'
Sometimes the best moments in sports occur after a game.
On Tuesday, the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team upset the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears in overtime, 68-64.
Then, in what one Kansas State fan described as “a great moment,” players and staff members from both teams came together in a circle to pray.
“Kansas State and Baylor huddling up together for a postgame prayer now,” sportswriter Derek Young reported on the social media platform X.
Kansas State and Baylor huddling up together for a postgame prayer now.
— Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) January 17, 2024
“More than sports. Such a great moment for these two squads,” a Kansas State fan tweeted.
More than sports 🙏 Such a great moment for these two squads. #KStateMBB #TangGang #EMAW pic.twitter.com/SxA7JMNrb6
— Ben Fulk🌾🏈🏆🏴☠️ (@WildcatFulk) January 17, 2024
Sports Spectrum, a news outlet devoted to sports and faith, also took notice.
“Baylor and KState coming together to pray after their game Tuesday night,” Sports Spectrum tweeted.
Baylor and KState coming together to pray after their game Tuesday night. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/a9jRKA5XIS
— Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 17, 2024
The public prayer appeared all the more remarkable for two reasons.
First, while it is impossible to make an accurate headcount from the available photo, it looked as if nearly 50 people from both schools had come together in the prayer circle.
A number that high would account for players, coaches and staff on both benches.
Thus, while we cannot say for certain that everyone — without exception — joined in prayer, it certainly looked that way.
Second, the game itself had a thrilling overtime finish, so emotions must have run high only moments earlier.
With 26 seconds left in overtime and Baylor leading 64-62, Kansas State guard Dorian Finister missed a three-point attempt.
After the Wildcats grabbed the rebound, however, forward Arthur Kaluma made a three-point shot from the top of the key and got fouled in the process. The Kansas State home crowd erupted in cheers.
Kaluma then made the free throw, and the Wildcats held on for a 68-64 victory.
The Bears fell to 14-3, 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
Although Kansas State improved to 13-4 overall and pulled into a tie with Baylor at 3-1 in conference, the Wildcats entered the game unranked in all major Top 25 polls.
In fact, according to the heavily quantitative NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), Kansas State currently ranks only 70th in the nation.
That made Tuesday’s outcome a significant boost for the Wildcats and a disappointment for the Bears.
Nonetheless, when the game finally ended, both teams showed sportsmanship as they attended to their first priority.
Kudos to players, coaches and staff for setting a powerful example.
