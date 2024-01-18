College Basketball Teams Unite in Public Prayer After Thrilling Game: 'A Great Moment'

Sometimes the best moments in sports occur after a game.

On Tuesday, the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team upset the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears in overtime, 68-64.

Then, in what one Kansas State fan described as “a great moment,” players and staff members from both teams came together in a circle to pray.

“Kansas State and Baylor huddling up together for a postgame prayer now,” sportswriter Derek Young reported on the social media platform X.

Kansas State and Baylor huddling up together for a postgame prayer now. — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) January 17, 2024

“More than sports. Such a great moment for these two squads,” a Kansas State fan tweeted.

Do you pray regularly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Sports Spectrum, a news outlet devoted to sports and faith, also took notice.

“Baylor and KState coming together to pray after their game Tuesday night,” Sports Spectrum tweeted.

Baylor and KState coming together to pray after their game Tuesday night. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/a9jRKA5XIS — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 17, 2024

The public prayer appeared all the more remarkable for two reasons.

First, while it is impossible to make an accurate headcount from the available photo, it looked as if nearly 50 people from both schools had come together in the prayer circle.

A number that high would account for players, coaches and staff on both benches.

Thus, while we cannot say for certain that everyone — without exception — joined in prayer, it certainly looked that way.

Second, the game itself had a thrilling overtime finish, so emotions must have run high only moments earlier.

With 26 seconds left in overtime and Baylor leading 64-62, Kansas State guard Dorian Finister missed a three-point attempt.

After the Wildcats grabbed the rebound, however, forward Arthur Kaluma made a three-point shot from the top of the key and got fouled in the process. The Kansas State home crowd erupted in cheers.

Kaluma then made the free throw, and the Wildcats held on for a 68-64 victory.

The Bears fell to 14-3, 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Although Kansas State improved to 13-4 overall and pulled into a tie with Baylor at 3-1 in conference, the Wildcats entered the game unranked in all major Top 25 polls.

In fact, according to the heavily quantitative NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), Kansas State currently ranks only 70th in the nation.

That made Tuesday’s outcome a significant boost for the Wildcats and a disappointment for the Bears.

Nonetheless, when the game finally ended, both teams showed sportsmanship as they attended to their first priority.

Kudos to players, coaches and staff for setting a powerful example.

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.