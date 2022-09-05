Share
College Football Player Dies After Sudden Collapse: 'Join Us in Praying for His Family and Friends'

 By Abby Liebing  September 5, 2022 at 10:28am
An Arkansas college football team is mourning the loss of one of their players after he suddenly collapsed and died on Sunday morning.

Clark Yarbrough, a 21-year-old senior defensive lineman at Ouachita Baptist University (OBU), passed away from still unknown causes, KTHV reported.

The University tweeted the announcement of Yarbrough’s death on Sunday.

“Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon,” the post read.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, where he played high school football.

He joined the OBU Tigers in 2019, KTHV reported.

At 6’1 and 280 pounds, in Yarbrough’s first season he made seven tackles in eight games and recorded 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks, OBU’s roster recorded.

Last year the lineman played 11 games and finished the season with 27 tackles.

With his record, he even received an honorable mention in the Great-American Conference.

Just this season, Yarbrough looked to be continuing his great record as he helped OBU win their season-opening game with two tackles on Thursday.

The cause of Yarbrough’s death is still unknown.

Meanwhile, friends and family, and others throughout the community have been mourning his loss.

“There are just some people in life that touch your heart in a way that is forever… this beautiful soul was my sons best friend.. he was real, he was kind, he was sweet and he never allowed anyone around him to feel left out or not important. Are hearts are in shock and we are grieving for the Yarbrough Family Today I ask for prayers to be lifted up for our friends, during this difficult time. May our community who is so close be a support for Mattie and the boys! We love you Clark!! You will forever be in our hearts,” one friend posted on Facebook.

Even Northwestern Oklahoma State Ranger Football commemorated Yarbrough on Facebook and mourned his loss.

“The NWOSU Football Staff, Team, and community have heavy hearts learning about the loss of Ouachita Baptist’s very own Clark Yarbrough due to sudden collapse. We are with you guys & send condolences to the friends and family members of Yarbrough. @ouachita,” the post read.

Ouachita Baptist University is expected to share more information this week regarding funeral arrangements and campus gatherings to commemorate Yarbrough, KTHV reported.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
