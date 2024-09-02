Colorado's Liberal Governor Dismisses Venezuelan Gang Takeover in Aurora as 'Imagination'

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is mocking claims that a Venezuelan gang has taken over at least one apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

In late August, multiple reports emerged that the Tren de Aragua gang had seized control of an apartment complex, with video showing armed gang members outside the door of an apartment.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

“The Governor has already let the mayor know that the state is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed,” Polis representative Shelby Wieman said last week, according to the New York Post

“But, according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination,” Wieman said, pointing the finger at and minimizing the complaints that a council member brought to the forefront.

“I am so disappointed,” Jurinsky, who helped evacuate residents of a building the residents said was controlled by the gang, said in response.

“My question back to the governor is, is this also a figment of the Romeros’ imagination? And the other resident that I helped to get out of there, and the other residents that I am going to continue to get out of there?” she said, referring to a family she helped to flee, according to Fox News.

Jurinsky said some officials are worried more about public image than the truth.

“There are people behind this that are solely, playing politics,” she said.

“That is so sad to me because they’re real human beings, just like the Romeros suffering on the other side of those doors, living behind four deadbolt locks and a door brace and living in fear every day in these complexes,” she said.

Jurinsky said having the national spotlight on Aurora could help resolve the problem.

“It is very promising that across the board, people are really seeing what is happening,” she said. “Video footage is only undeniable for our governor in Colorado. Everybody else across the country is seeing this for themselves.”

The city found out 5 weeks ago that violent gangs were taking over complexes in Aurora Colorado and they did nothing because of how it would look politically. This councilwoman says if this is not stopped it will start to spread. First of all this should be the biggest story… pic.twitter.com/udlKG0T3Ig — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 1, 2024

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said Thursday some apartment complexes have come under the control of gangs in what he called “a nightmare situation,” according to the Denver Gazette.

The city “lost control” as gangs moved in “and we’re working aggressively to get it back,” he said.

Coffman sought to say the situation is not representative of the city on the whole

“The situation is real but it also needs to be put into context so that the reputation of an entire city of over 400,000 residents is not adversely impacted by what has occurred in several isolated apartment buildings owned by the same out-of-state slum lord,” he said, according to Fox News.

