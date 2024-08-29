South American Gang Allegedly Takes Over Colorado Apartment Building - City's Response Sparks Anger

Establishment operatives in federal, state and local governments have an objective: demoralize Americans and destroy their country.

For all who remain asleep to the globalist plot against humanity — a plot that requires the destruction of nations — the open borders facilitated by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should finally serve as an awakening.

According to multiple reports, the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, or TdA, has allegedly taken over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, prompting a response from the Aurora Police Department and other local officials that many on social media and elsewhere have denounced as dishonest.

Surveillance video of many gun-toting young men inside the Aurora apartment building began circulating Wednesday on the social media platform X.

Reporter Vicente Arenas of KDVR in Denver posted the following clip.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Fox News interviewed Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, who said “without a doubt that there is sex trafficking now going on” in the city due to TdA’s takeover.

Fox also spoke with an anonymous resident whom Jurinsky helped move out of the building on Wednesday.

“This is organized. They patrol the property with guns visibly, like they’re not trying to hide them. There’s no repercussion. These are ghosts,” the resident said of the TdA gang members.

Worst of all, the resident accused local law enforcement of indifference.

“There’s no help coming for any of us. The police have checked out. They’re not on our side,” the resident said.

Speaking of police, the APD have not exactly gone out of their way to reassure the citizens of Aurora.

For instance, in a statement posted to X, APD noted the creation of a “special task force” and described “criminal activity affecting migrant communities.”

The statement included maddeningly boilerplate language such as “it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.”

APD also described “reports of TdA influence in Aurora” as “isolated.”

UPDATE: The city and Aurora Police Department, as previously stated, established a special task force in collaboration with other local, state and federal partners to specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting… pic.twitter.com/ytAhIcBxy0 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 28, 2024

According to KMGH-TV in Denver, APD announced the task force at a city council public safety meeting earlier this month.

In fact, APD Acting Deputy Chief Chris Juul described the task force as “specific to this group” of migrant criminals.

Meanwhile, the same KMGH story from early August characterized social media as “flooded with accusations” of TdA’s building takeover.

Furthermore, property management confirmed the takeover as the reason staff members have evacuated.

Of course, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman blamed code violations for the apartment complex’s impending closure.

Jurinsky, however, said that city officials merely hope to deflect attention from the gang takeover.

“We are not buying this,” the councilwoman said. “We believe that, yes, there are code violations, but this started because of a gang takeover. That’s what we believe.”

On X, users expressed no confidence in the APD.

“In other words – We are aware there are criminals taking over Aurora. We are ‘Investigating’, but we don’t really care to keep you safe so we aren’t doing anything about it,” one user wrote.

In other words –

We are aware there are criminals taking over Aurora. We are “Investigating”, but we don’t really care to keep you safe so we aren’t doing anything about it. — Cody Rowen (@KK7CLN) August 28, 2024

“Oh good, they have a taskforce of many government agencies that aren’t doing anything and will work together to continue to not do anything,” another user wrote.

Oh good, they have a taskforce of many government agencies that aren’t doing anything and will work together to continue to not do anything. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) August 29, 2024

Other users took issue with the claim that the gang’s activities affected only “migrant” communities.

These people aren’t just affecting “migrant communities” like you said in your post. These guys are running around all over Aurora and Denver victimizing Colorado residents… Not just your precious illegals. You guys have a job to do in protecting the actual taxpayers. — Denver Software Dev Guy (@WhoshotyaCo) August 29, 2024

They aren’t ONLY affecting migrant communities. They are harassing and affecting EVERYONE. My uncle, who is elderly, lives right down the street from one of the apartment complexes. Deport them! Get the national guard! Do SOMETHING to protect innocent Americans pic.twitter.com/vCOek9nVLb — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@JessicaBanner13) August 29, 2024

By now, of course, every informed reader knows that Biden and Harris allowed this border invasion to happen. And they did it on purpose.

The truly alarming and somewhat novel part of this story, however, involves the lack of confidence in local law enforcement.

That lack of confidence might not prevail everywhere. But it does raise questions about where American citizens can turn if not to authorities in their own communities.

When radical leftists tried to defund the police and burn down the country during the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020, did they have a plan to force dedicated police officers into retirement and then replace them with woke storm troopers subservient to globalists?

That certainly did not happen to every police force. But did it happen in enough places to guarantee relative complacency about criminal migrants?

The questions bear investigating.

In any event, former President Donald Trump’s plan to end illegal immigration and expel migrant criminals from the United States just took on new urgency.

