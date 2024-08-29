Share
Commentary

South American Gang Allegedly Takes Over Colorado Apartment Building - City's Response Sparks Anger

 By Michael Schwarz  August 29, 2024 at 8:38am
Share

Establishment operatives in federal, state and local governments have an objective: demoralize Americans and destroy their country.

For all who remain asleep to the globalist plot against humanity — a plot that requires the destruction of nations — the open borders facilitated by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should finally serve as an awakening.

According to multiple reports, the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, or TdA, has allegedly taken over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, prompting a response from the Aurora Police Department and other local officials that many on social media and elsewhere have denounced as dishonest.

Surveillance video of many gun-toting young men inside the Aurora apartment building began circulating Wednesday on the social media platform X.

Reporter Vicente Arenas of KDVR in Denver posted the following clip.

Trending:
New Poll Appears to Show Significant Post-RFK Jr. Bump for Trump

Meanwhile, Fox News interviewed Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, who said “without a doubt that there is sex trafficking now going on” in the city due to TdA’s takeover.

Fox also spoke with an anonymous resident whom Jurinsky helped move out of the building on Wednesday.

Would you support a mass deportation of illegal immigrants?

“This is organized. They patrol the property with guns visibly, like they’re not trying to hide them. There’s no repercussion. These are ghosts,” the resident said of the TdA gang members.

Worst of all, the resident accused local law enforcement of indifference.

“There’s no help coming for any of us. The police have checked out. They’re not on our side,” the resident said.

Speaking of police, the APD have not exactly gone out of their way to reassure the citizens of Aurora.

For instance, in a statement posted to X, APD noted the creation of a “special task force” and described “criminal activity affecting migrant communities.”

Related:
Illegal Immigrants Attempt to Invade School Bus Full of Kids - Drivers Will Now Blow Past Stops if Groups Are Nearby

The statement included maddeningly boilerplate language such as “it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.”

APD also described “reports of TdA influence in Aurora” as “isolated.”

According to KMGH-TV in Denver, APD announced the task force at a city council public safety meeting earlier this month.

In fact, APD Acting Deputy Chief Chris Juul described the task force as “specific to this group” of migrant criminals.

Meanwhile, the same KMGH story from early August characterized social media as “flooded with accusations” of TdA’s building takeover.

Furthermore, property management confirmed the takeover as the reason staff members have evacuated.

Of course, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman blamed code violations for the apartment complex’s impending closure.

Jurinsky, however, said that city officials merely hope to deflect attention from the gang takeover.

“We are not buying this,” the councilwoman said. “We believe that, yes, there are code violations, but this started because of a gang takeover. That’s what we believe.”

On X, users expressed no confidence in the APD.

“In other words – We are aware there are criminals taking over Aurora. We are ‘Investigating’, but we don’t really care to keep you safe so we aren’t doing anything about it,” one user wrote.

“Oh good, they have a taskforce of many government agencies that aren’t doing anything and will work together to continue to not do anything,” another user wrote.

Other users took issue with the claim that the gang’s activities affected only “migrant” communities.

By now, of course, every informed reader knows that Biden and Harris allowed this border invasion to happen. And they did it on purpose.

The truly alarming and somewhat novel part of this story, however, involves the lack of confidence in local law enforcement.

That lack of confidence might not prevail everywhere. But it does raise questions about where American citizens can turn if not to authorities in their own communities.

When radical leftists tried to defund the police and burn down the country during the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020, did they have a plan to force dedicated police officers into retirement and then replace them with woke storm troopers subservient to globalists?

That certainly did not happen to every police force. But did it happen in enough places to guarantee relative complacency about criminal migrants?

The questions bear investigating.

In any event, former President Donald Trump’s plan to end illegal immigration and expel migrant criminals from the United States just took on new urgency.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




South American Gang Allegedly Takes Over Colorado Apartment Building - City's Response Sparks Anger
New Poll Appears to Show Significant Post-RFK Jr. Bump for Trump
Megyn Kelly Goes Scorched Earth on 'Cold-Hearted' CNN Host in Epic Takedown - 'She's Extremely Boring'
CNBC Co-Hosts Team Up to Dismantle Kamala Harris' Economic Advisor When He Calls Tax Plan Backlash 'Funny'
Police Hunting for Boy as Young as 10 Suspected of Committing Multiple Armed Crimes
See more...

Conversation