Comedian Defends Roseanne Barr After Her Holocaust Comments Taken Out of Context by Left

Roseanne Barr found herself in hot water this week after leftists pounced on a remark she made during an interview that appeared to deny the Holocaust.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust,” the actress and comedian said on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, which aired June 14. “It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world.”

But supporters, including the podcaster she was talking with, jumped to her defense, saying that the critics were taking her words grossly out of context and that they were deliberately ignoring the fact she was using “sarcasm and satire” to make a point about censorship.

They also pointed out that Barr even declared on that same clip that she herself is “100 percent” Jewish.

Leftists studiously ignored that part. Jon Cooper retweeted the clip and quote with the comment, “Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?”

Von retweeted Cooper’s post with his own remarks. “This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks,” he said. “A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some readers may find offensive.

This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore? https://t.co/jIeDcHwlal — Theo Von (@TheoVon) June 27, 2023

Barr’s son, Jake Pentland, told entertainment news outlet TMZ, “We are embarrassed that people are stupid enough not to recognize Roseanne is being sarcastic.”

Other Twitter users chimed in to point out the true purpose of the quote.

“If you want to improve your Twitter experience, the comments in this thread are a great way to identify people who make snap judgments without understanding context,” one user advised. “Mute them. Roseanne is Jewish, and was speaking hypothetically about censorship.”

If you want to improve your Twitter experience, the comments in this thread are a great way to identify people who make snap judgments without understanding context. Mute them. Roseanne is Jewish, and was speaking hypothetically about censorship. — River Parrish (@RiverParrish1) June 27, 2023

The Twitter community even tagged an alert onto Cooper’s post, with the platform’s caveat advising, “Readers added context they thought people might want to know.” Their clarification explained, “The clip shown is a small portion of the conversation. Roseanne Barr was making a point of censorship in the media and [its] outlandish claims.”

Von then shared a clip of the conversation, adding the clip leading up to the remark in question.

“Here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people i’ve ever met,” Von wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some readers may find offensive.

Here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people i’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/p0K6pWEqr8 — Theo Von (@TheoVon) June 27, 2023

The majority of the clip shows Barr appearing to insist that the 2020 election “was not rigged” and that Joe Biden received a “mandate” from 81 million voters from 36 counties. “And don’t you dare say anything against it, or you’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones,” she deadpanned.

Then, in much the same way people often indicate hyperbole by offering to sell someone a bridge in Brooklyn, Barr added, “and nobody died in the Holocaust, either. That’s the truth. It should happen — six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened.”

Pentland, who cohosts a podcast with his mom, told TMZ they will discuss the controversy on Thursday’s episode of “The Roseanne Barr Podcast.”

