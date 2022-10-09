Comedian Jon Stewart Bows at the Altar of Wokeness, Apologizes for Past Jokes

Comedian Jon Stewart is bending the knee to the woke left.

The comedian delivered what amounted to an apology for jokes he made as host of “The Daily Show” years ago, speaking on the premiere of Season Two of his Apple TV+ show “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

Stewart addressed transgender-themed jokes he had made in his earlier career in a monologue titled “The War Over Gender.”

What is a woman? It’s a question that’s suddenly everywhere, and it turns out the answer is complicated. Jon breaks down the gender binary and gender spectrum in this week’s episode. Stream the free episode now on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/n9RfjAhu7p — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) October 8, 2022

Stewart was no stranger to mocking trans ideology in his “Daily Show” era, at times cracking jokes about Caitlyn Jenner and even discussing transgender prostitutes, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Stewart called his previous trans jokes “s***** and reductive,” while acknowledging that jokes of that type had been a mainstay of his style throughout his career in comedy.

Stewart displayed a graphic of himself from his Comedy Central years, in a nod to jokes that have since become verboten with a leftist audience.

Stewart hosted “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, an era that preceded the Left’s most draconian intolerance for anything that diverges from politically correct ideology.

The comedian declined to display any of his blacklisted jokes.

Stewart went on to question the traditional understanding of gender within a male and female binary, arguing for the existence of alternatives.

Some viewers of Stewart’s new Apple TV+ show are disappointed with what they see as excessive obedience to political correctness on the part of the comedian, according to the Daily Mail.

Stewart also interviewed Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the show, scrutinizing the state’s laws barring the transgender mutilation of minors.

Jon interviewed Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General, about why her state banned gender-affirming care for minors – ignoring the guidelines of major medical organizations and taking the decision out of parents’ hands. Watch the full interview on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/4SoH3orWa6 — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) October 7, 2022

Stewart’s brand of transgressive (no pun intended) comedy originating from a place on the left may soon become a thing of the past.

Under the binding spell of politically correct speech codes, there’s little for left-wing comedians to actually joke about other than predictable quips about conservatives.

Stewart’s replacement on “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, resigned from his Comedy Central role last month amid struggling mightily in the ratings department of late-night television.

