Comedian Ricky Gervais Goes Viral for Satirizing Self-Important Celebrities Who Push Their Politics
British comedian Ricky Gervais has emerged as an unexpected ally for conservatives in the culture wars.
While Gervais is a well-known atheist, and hardly a conservative in most ways, he has become a deft critic of the hypocrisy of the woke left, especially the elite leftists in Western society.
After going viral in 2016 for his biting speech condemning celebrity activism at the Golden Globes, Gervais has not let up on his vicious satire of the smart set.
Indeed, as seen in this viral skit he shared on his X account, he was just getting started.
Politics pic.twitter.com/tSd73DErqa
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 9, 2024
Gervais, in extreme close-up, recorded himself in black and white while sitting in a bathtub, satirizing both Madonna’s bizarre bathtub COVID video in 2020, as well as the cringe-inducing “I take responsibility” video from the same year where a litany of celebs “owned their racism” in the wake of the BLM riots.
Gervais began, “Hi guys, Ricky G. here, wellness and beauty influencer.”
Continuing with the vacuous smile all too common in these types of “serious” videos, Gervais said, “as a celebrity, I know all about stuff. Like science and politics, so trust me when I tell you who you should vote for.”
At this point, his little skit was barely satire.
How many celebrities have decided that everyone needs to hear their pontifications on complicated political matters?
From actress Ellen Page ranting on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2019 about the since-debunked attack on actor Jussie Smollett and the record of then-Vice President Mike Pence to the bevy of celebrities who adorn the Democratic National Convention every election cycle, too many famous faces think their talent in one field made them in expert in all fields.
But, Gervais had more to say.
He continued in that vein, saying that “if you don’t vote the right way, it’s like a hate crime. It makes me sad and angry, and I’ll leave the country. You don’t want that.”
And the last few seconds of the video played out with Gervais again staring vacuously at the camera.
If only one of the 10 celebrities who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, said they would leave the country if Trump won in 2016 actually did so.
Americans could at least respect them for consistency if nothing else.
Now, again, though Gervais is not what most would call a conservative, he has been fearless in calling woke nonsense and hypocrisy.
He had no problem telling celebrities at the 2016 Golden Globes that, “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” as The Hollywood Reporter noted.
Likewise, he had no problems skewering transgender nonsense in his 2022 comedy special “SuperNature,” which, as the New York Post reported at the time, earned him considerable online backlash.
Though, in this video, Gervais did not call out any political stance by name, most of what he was satirizing were the leftist, Democratic celebrities who think everyone wants to hear their stances on politics.
Indeed, the “hate crime” and “leaving the country” references point specifically to leftists.
Based on the numbers of views and “likes” the video has received, Gervais’s silly skit clearly touched a nerve.
Since June 9, the video has garnered more than 2 million views, with 31,000 “likes” and almost 2,000 comments, the majority of them positive.
Most people, it seems, are as sick as Gervais is of virtue-signaling, nauseatingly political celebrities.
In an entertainment climate suffocated by stifling conformity, at least Gervais is one of the few actually willing to call out woke hypocrisy.
Based on the response to his skit, the world could use more comedians like him.
